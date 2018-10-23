LeanIX Announces EA Connect Days Europe Industry Conference

LeanIX, the leading global provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in Enterprise Architecture Management (EAM), today announced it will hold the fifth annual EA Connect Days Europe on November 22-23, 2018, at the World Conference Center in Bonn, Germany. The leading event in Europe that is designed specifically for Enterprise Architects and IT leaders, EA Connect Days 2018 will address critical challenges for EA’s looking to increase collaboration, drive operational efficiencies, and make smarter decisions in support of evolving business goals.

Attendees of the two-day event will hear real-world use cases from leading brands including Innogy/RWE, Donner & Reuschel, Zalando, Osram, Vaillant, and Hermes sharing best practices in cloud transformation, data compliance (GDPR), governance, microservices migration, and more. The event will also feature an inside look into the state of EA and market insights from Mark McGregor, former Gartner Research Director, now Head of Strategy at Signavio, as well as the latest product updates and roadmap from LeanIX to support collaboration, integration, and planning. Additionally, attendees will be able to join practical training sessions where they can experience specific EA challenges first-hand, such as managing integration architecture, how to migrate to microservices, or how to integrate ServiceNow and LeanIX.

“EA Connect Day has grown substantially since our first event five years ago, and we’re really excited to continue to expand our industry conference this year,” said André Christ, co-CEO and co-founder of LeanIX. “Similar to EA Connect Day 2017, held at Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, we’ve got a fantastic line-up of speakers for this year’s event and we very much look forward to engaging in discussions about practical implementation and management of modern IT architectures.”

Attendees will also be able to hear a powerhouse keynote from nexxworks co-founder, Peter Hinssen. Hinssen focuses on the extremities of business and technology and develops vigorous strategies that rewire how leaders think and innovate for the future. In his keynote address, he will share his passion for looking far beyond today and even tomorrow, harnessing inspiration in order to offer the most long-term value, and possibly changing the world. Hinssen will share eye-opening, cutting-edge strategies that cut slow and complex processes and drive lean business operations.

To learn more about EA Connect Days Europe and register, visit: https://www.leanix.net/ea-connect-days-2018

LeanIX offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application for Enterprise Architecture (EA), which enables organizations to make faster, data-driven decisions. Hundreds of global brands such as Adidas, DHL, Merck, Vodafone, and Zalando use the LeanIX software to increase transparency, visibility, and drive real-time efficiencies. LeanIX addresses IT’s critical need to ensure high-quality, real-time data is accessible to the people who need it. Use cases include application rationalization, technology risk management, and the shift from monolithic architectures to microservices. LeanIX was founded in 2012 by Jörg Beyer and André Christ. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Houston, Texas.

To learn more about LeanIX, visit www.leanix.net or @leanix_net on Twitter