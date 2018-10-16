SIGNIFICANT BUSINESS GAINS FOR SUPPLY CHAIN MERGER

Since the completion of the merger on 1st July 2018, The Supply Chain Consulting Group has already made some significant business gains in winning several high-profile projects and clients.

These include work for the world's largest institution to house decorative arts and designs, a network consolidation project for a temperature controlled FMCG supplier, and an automation project for a major food processor.

Of most note, is that the company has just been awarded a contract to design and programme manage the procurement, fit out, implementation testing, and commissioning of a new fully automated purpose built 200,000 sq. ft. e-fulfilment and distribution centre in the UK, for a sizable on-line retailer, to go-live by 2022.

The Supply Chain Consulting Group Ltd is the result of a merger between two of the UKs leading Logistics and Supply Chain Consultancies; Gideon Hillman Consulting and Go Supply Chain Consulting.

The new company is 50/50 shared ownership between Gideon Hillman Consulting Ltd and Go Supply Chain Consulting Ltd with the directors of both companies sitting on the board of the joint venture.

The two companies have been collaborating on major European and UK Logistics Network and Supply Chain projects for major clients in Grocery and non-grocery FMCG retail since 2015.

