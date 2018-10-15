Used car expert G3 blazes a trail for women in the motor industry – with almost half of employees female

Independent car auction specialist G3 Remarketing is gearing up to mark its 10th birthday with an impressive track record of gender equality among its team.

A total of 44.4% of staff at the Leeds-headquartered company are female, bucking national and international trends which show that the motor industry continues to be one of the most male-dominated sectors in which to work.

Women power all departments of G3 including account management, payment processing and yard-based vehicle inspection. Statistics show this proportion is almost three times the average of 15.8%.

The numbers score highly against targets set by the UK Automotive 30% Club, a voluntary group of automotive chief executive officers and managing directors who want to see 30% of leadership positions in the sector filled by women, by 2030.

G3’s female team members start from the top with director and owner Amanda Holtby and include several key roles within the business.

G3’s Amanda Holtby said: “From the very beginnings of G3 in 2008, we knew we wanted to do things differently. We recognise the skills, experience and expertise that women have to offer the motor industry, and we would never allow a large gender gap in our business even though it is the norm in the sector.

“We are proud to stand out as a good example. G3 can count women in every department, up to and including board level.”

Amanda continued: “Our ‘family’ includes Louise and Sophie as our front of house team, vehicle inspector Jo in the appraisal zone, account managers Kerry, Leanne and Caroline – who have been with us from day one. In addition, we have Emma, Dianne and Emilia in accounts and payments, Natalie as PA to the directors, and Dani who has joined as our latest graduate trainee.”

Recent statistics from London-based gender diversity consultancy 20-first show women make up just 17.6% of the UK’s wholesale and retail motor trade workforce and 15.8% of those who work in the manufacturing of vehicles.

While some other European countries – such as Germany and Italy – fare slightly better, none come close to G3’s more equal gender split.