PSI Services acquires JCA Global, adds Emotional Intelligence in workplace

PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI), a global workforce solutions provider with over 70 years’ experience in assessment and talent measurement, today announced that it has acquired JCA Global, a world leader in applied Emotional Intelligence (EI) in the workplace, with its highly successful business psychology consultancy and world class catalogue of related assessment and development products.

The acquisition further extends PSI's considerable presence in the talent measurement arena and will give clients access to the full range of JCA Global's award winning EI assessment and development solutions. It also means JCA Global customers can use PSI's cloud-based ecosystem of tech-enabled HR tools, featuring many of the world’s top online assessments for hiring, assessment and development.

Steve Tapp, CEO at PSI said "This acquisition continues PSI's drive to establish an unrivalled talent measurement offering across its product catalogue and services. JCA Global is a highly respected global brand supported by a consultancy team with a wealth of experience in understanding what enables sustainable human performance at work. Their expertise will be hugely complementary to our international business which is led by Janet Garcia, who, along with the rest of the talent measurement team, has been delivering strong and sustained growth in our global capabilities."

Commenting on the deal, Janet Garcia, President of PSI's International division said "Having worked with JCA Global in recent years, since we made the Emotional Intelligence Profile (EIP3) available on our PSI True Talent™ platform, we have first-hand experience of the value of JCA Global's offering for enhancing people performance over a sustained period. I am personally a huge believer in the power of EI in the workplace and am therefore delighted that we have been able to bring our two organisations together to extend the choice available to all our customers in the UK and across the world."

John Cooper, co-founder and CEO of JCA Global added "We are very excited to join the PSI family and be part of this rapidly growing international talent and leadership development consulting practice. Placing our EIP3 diagnostics on the world class PSI True Talent platform alongside some of the best psychometric products in the world, such as 16pf®, will enable our work to scale and reach many more working lives."

PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, national and regional government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, licence management services and professional services.

