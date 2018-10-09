Pulse Certified as a Veeva Level 4 Multichannel Content Partner

UK-based leading specialist digital healthcare agency, Pulse, today retains its Level 4 Content Agency certification status with Veeva Systems – the highest level possible that can be achieved by an industry agency partner. Pulse is just one of a handful of agencies to be awarded and retain their accreditation.

In order to achieve certification Pulse demonstrated knowledge of Veeva Vault, Veeva CRM and Salesforce through creating content to a pre-defined criteria for Veeva Multichannel Products, including Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, and Veeva CRM MyInsights.

Leo Miller, Chief Digital Officer, Pulse commented: “We have worked really hard to once again retain our Level 4 certification status and we are extremely proud of our success. The certification highlights our ongoing commitment and partnership with Veeva as we strive to help our customers deliver remarkable experiences for healthcare professionals and patients. We look forward to building on this important milestone as we continue to deliver value for Veeva customers.”



Pulse has been working with Veeva customers for a number of years and gaining Level 4 accreditation further strengthens its service offering to customers.

Pulse is a leading global provider of multichannel marketing services, automation and artificial intelligence technology, for life science companies, working with some of the world’s largest healthcare organisations to accelerate their content supply chains through its platform, Heartbeat™.

Heartbeat™ is a cloud-based, multichannel marketing automation platform - optimised for Veeva customers and adopted by leading global pharmaceutical companies. Heartbeat™ automates common tasks across the end-to-end content supply chain, helping customers dramatically reduce content production costs; simplify localisation processes and reduce the time taken to activate content into their markets.

