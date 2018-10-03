Kazakhstan is an “overlooked powerhouse”, as billions more pounds of British investment predicted to enter market

Kazakhstan is an “overlooked powerhouse” and one of the world’s next big investment destinations. This was the message delivered to the more than 200 business leaders who attended the Kazakhstan Global Investment Forum, which took place in London on 2nd October.

Several billion pounds of inward investment is expected to enter Kazakhstan in the next five years, as global organizations seek to benefit from a streamlining of government services, additional opportunities linked to the New Silk Road and increased support at every stage of the investment journey.

Kazakh Invest, the national organization for attracting global FDI, lead the charge for greater inward investment by highlighting the comprehensive package of support that Kazakh Invest offers potential investors across many sectors.

Kazakh Invest Chairman Saparbek Tuyakbayev told investors of how Kazakh Invest acts as a “one-stop-shop” for investment support, and noted that Kazakh Invest was actively working with over dozens of global organizations already looking to invest in Kazakhstan.

Mr. Tuyakbayev informed forum participants that Kazakh Invest had identified and prepared 70 specialist projects across agriculture, chemicals, mining and metallurgy, engineering, retail, tourism, and energy, which offered attractive opportunities for international investors.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev, who opened the conference, spoke of how Kazakhstan was “emerging as a regional hub for business, investment and transit”, and noted that several billion pounds was expected to be invested from British businesses over the coming years.

The UK Government’s Trade Envoy Baroness Emma Nicholson spoke of how there were a growing number of areas for meaningful cooperation between British Investors and Kazakh companies and suggested that Kazakh businesses could learn much from UK companies about increasing their organizations’ ‘added value’ by moving towards a more knowledge-based economy.

Vice Minister for Investment and Development Arystan Kabikenov told participants of the “great potential” in the exploration and development of copper, gold, phosphate and rare earth metals.

Potential investors also heard from leaders of British businesses already operating in Kazakhstan. Nick Clarke, Chairman of extractive’s firm CAML praised the business-friendly environment and the highly-skilled, multilingual workforce.

The forum was the first of several senior level roadshows being co-hosted by Kazakh Invest around the globe, including one in New York on October 4th.

Kazakh Invest was established by the Government of Kazakhstan to support investment into the country, as well as develop and promote Kazakh exports. From establishing links with local companies to supporting project maintenance and coordination, it provides a wide range of services to facilitate investment, acting as a ‘one-stop shop’ for all investment queries and needs.