Templeton & Partners continues its global growth with launch of new office in Zuidas the main business hub of Amsterdam

International technology focused recruitment business Templeton & Partners, with over 20 years’ experience in the delivery of proven recruitment solutions, continues its worldwide growth with the launch of a new office in the heart of Zuidas the main business and financial district of Amsterdam.

Templeton & Partners’ new Zuidas based office brings its Dutch team even closer to the high tech, banking, finance, e-commerce, telecoms and engineering focused international clients it continues to service with innovative recruitment solutions.

In addition, its continued growth supports Templeton’s progression of its extensive network of Enterprise Cloud, Software Development, Big Data & Analytics and Smart Technologies focused IT consultants throughout the Netherlands, and Europe.

Nadeem Ahmad Templeton & Partners Managing Director explains further, “We have successfully been connecting technology and digital talent throughout the Netherlands and Europe for over 20 years and so have the network and expertise to ultimately help our clients realise their own digital transformation faster. I am therefore delighted to see our Dutch operation’s continued growth with the launch of our new office in Amsterdam’s main business and financial district.”

Robert de Wit, Head of the Netherlands team and so running Templeton and Partners BV, adds, “Our new office in the heart of Zuidas means we are now even better placed to continue to deliver our exceptional recruitment services to our clients and candidates alike. I am very much looking forward to our team further strengthening our international client relationships, and broadening our technology-focused network, as we continue to deliver the very best agile recruitment solutions throughout the Netherlands.”