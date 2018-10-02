Strategic Capital Holdings Updates Website

Aaron Zimmerman, Strategic’s Chief Operating Officer said “We’ve been busy over the last few weeks updating our website and finally, we are proud to announce the release of our newly updated site which has been bought up to today’s standards in terms of performance and general look”.

Strategic holdings believe that in today’s shrinking world it is imperative to have an online presence that is easily found and visible to potential clients throughout the globe. Zimmerman was keen to point out that having the right search engine optimized website gives you a global footprint exposing you to an international market that helps people easily find you which in turn builds credibility. He said “Most people will search the internet before committing to any sort of purchase, especially investments. Our website is often the first thing any potential client sees about Strategic Capital Holdings so this is the first opportunity for us to explain who we are and why we deserve their confidence and trust.

We have also updated our team page so people can see who we are as individuals and the range of skills and experience each of us bring to complement our team as a whole.

Zimmerman also said “Our website is now optimized for mobile devices as statistics show that around 50% of people now use their mobile devices to search the internet, read emails etc. and we don’t want to miss out on potential business because our site is slow to load, doesn’t look good on mobile devices or worst of all doesn’t load at all”. Strategic are also aware that search engines like Google are starting to penalize websites that are not mobile friendly so have ensured their website meets all of the current criteria to ensure they stay ahead of the game.

Founded in 2007 Strategic Capital Holdings has continually remained on a drive towards excellence, proud to stand side by side with our clients, proud of our achievements and proud that we have been given the trust and faith to assist our clients achieve their financial goals.

We offer the same individually tailored service to all our clients, we don’t differentiate between institutional investors or individual clients, every client has specific needs and we aim to ensure all our client's trust and faith in our firm is met and exceeded.

We consider the best approach to achieving your financial goals is by focusing on a multi-asset path that incorporates: rounded asset allocation, Analyst lead insights, factor exposures, emerging market research and a structured portfolio implementation.

