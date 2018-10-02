Strategic Capital Holdings Appoint Senior Financial Analyst to Head Their China Operation

Jeffrey Bradshaw, Strategic Gapital’s Director of Strategic Wealth said “We interviewed 23 people for what we believe is currently one of the most important roles in our firm, our expansion into the Chinese mainland’s financial market is a key undertaking for our firm and we needed to be sure we had the ideal individual for the role”.

Strategic Capital has confirmed the appointment of Alec Deng as Chief Financial Analyst (China)

He proceeded to say “Alec Deng had been the stand out applicant with a history of accomplishments and a demonstrated ability to direct a team. His expertise inside bond marketplace was a key contributing factor because of the route we will be taking in China with regard to the latest trends on the mainland encompassing financial products and services”.

Bradshaw was referring to a recent statement by Strategic Gapital’s Director of Strategic Wealth, Jeffrey Bradshaw who explained, “As we've been concentrating on low risk investments rather than on or high-risk investment strategies, such as property, unpredictable small-cap securities or high-yield financial loans that are currently being introduced to high-risk borrowers, we compliment the course China wishes to take by providing clients with bonds rather than stocks”.

Alec Deng arrives from a short stint in Singapore where he was worked for 4 years as an analyst on the bond market to various boutique investment firms. Alec hails from Beijing where he studied at the University of International Business and Economics.

