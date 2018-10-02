Strategic Capital Holdings Confirms Attendance at Priority Banking & Wealth Management Conference

Strategic Capital’s Chief Operating Officer - Aaron Zimmerman said, “The conference will be full of all the movers and shakers of the Asian banking and investment world and w e are looking forward to meeting up with old friends and other industry professionals and exchanging ideas on the latest market changing developments”.

Hong Kong based Wealth Management and Investment firm Strategic Capital Holdings announce they will be sending two delegates to the inaugural conference

Zimmerman also said that they were considering sending a speaker to talk about developments in The Shenzhen-HK Link as this was a subject close to Strategic’s heart and one they had been focusing on for some time and wanted to share the knowledge and experience they had gained from their initial focus group to where they are today.

The 2018 Retail Banking Forum roadshow was a roaring success and the organizers are anticipating a strong showing with the inaugural Priority Banking & Wealth Management Conference 2018, which takes place in Singapore on 04 December 2018.

The event aims to bring together the leading and the finest in the thriving priority banking and wealth management business in Asia to talk about significant topics in fund management and investment.

