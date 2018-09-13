COMMUNITIES UNITE AS EVOLVE MERGES WITH PLAYER.ME TO FORM A CONTENT CREATION SUPER-PLATFORM

SplitmediaLabs, the makers of industry-leading internet broadcast and live streaming software XSplit Gamecaster and XSplit Broadcaster, today announce the merger between Player.me, the recently launched platform for helping gamers create and share content around their gameplay, and community platform, Evolve. The merger aims to see Evolve’s 4.5 million users become a part of the Player.me community, combining their shared vision to unite gamers worldwide and help them share around the games they play.

Player.me also announces the ability to track gameplay statistics to ensure a seamless crossover

Player.me recently launched the beta of their desktop app which aims to streamline content creation by giving players everything they need to create live streams and gameplay recordings for platforms like Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Mixer. With today's announcement, Player.me will now also help players track their gameplay and transfer over their full game history from Evolve to Player.me seamlessly.

Evolve members moving over to the Player.me platform not only get to maintain their gameplay stats but they also get a ton of new functionality, such as:

Easy to use streaming & recording of their gameplay through their Studio;

The most powerful streaming and recording overlay system for gaming with hundreds of professionally designed templates;

A content management system with a built in video editor;

A full social feed and chat system dedicated to gaming.

“In a lot of ways, we see Player.me as the spiritual successor to Evolve, and have been working closely with each other to make the transition as smooth as possible. Everyone is encouraged to migrate their accounts now to take full advantage of Player.me’s features and unlock a few extra goodies along the way. It should go without saying that we think that the wealth of features offered by the Player.me app will make for a welcome upgrade.”, said Adam Sellke, Co-Founder & CEO at Evolve Labs “We wish to thank all of you who have stuck with us through the years. We’re humbled by your loyalty and friendship. You are the reason we exist. Here’s to our continued evolution!”

Evolve will continue to function as normal before being retired on 13 December, 2018. After this date the Evolve community will live on through Player.me while Evolve Labs will continue to operate as a software product and licensing company, independent of Player.me. Players are encouraged to migrate their Evolve history over to Player.me before this time as all Evolve data will be removed on the 6th December. The official Evolve website will continue to run to allow players to find the new community home at Player.me.

Launched in 2008 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Evolve Labs is a maker of platforms and products that help gamers connect, coordinate and play the games they love with their friends online. The Evolve community currently boasts more than 4.5 million members who use the company’s flagship platform, EvolveHQ to make gaming more simple, more social, and more fun. For more information, visit www.evolvelabs.com

SplitmediaLabs Limited is an innovative, Hong Kong-based software company specializing in the development of multimedia applications and technology. SplitmediaLabs has published extensive multimedia toolkits which have been licensed to some of the world's most prominent companies, some of which are included in the Fortune 500 list. XSplit Broadcaster & XSplit Gamecaster are developed and published by SplitmediaLabs Limited.

XSplit Gamecaster is the world's easiest live streaming and recording solution, allowing for users to upload and share their greatest gaming moments to popular video services such as Twitch and YouTube, at just the click of a button. XSplit Broadcaster is one of the most popular and widely used applications for live Internet broadcasting, with a user base ranging from hobbyists to prominent professional casters in more than 150 countries. XSplit allows users to record or live stream any type of media, while taking advantage of TV-like broadcasting features that anyone can learn to master.

Create, Connect and Discover with Player.me, the world’s first connected content creation platform for gamers. Player.me connects powerful content creator tools with a social discovery platform, helping players create and grow their audience across Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and more.