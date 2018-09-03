COFCO International Selects Quantifi as its Commodity Credit & Counterparty Risk Management Solution

Against a backdrop of price volatility, cost pressures and competition, commodity trading firms are experiencing challenging times. Despite this, many firms are still relying on traditional, manually intensive methods to evaluate and respond to risk. To improve its risk management capabilities and better govern risk exposures, COFCO International began an initiative to implement an enterprise-wide approach to credit risk management. After careful review COFCO International selected Quantifi’s Commodity Counterparty Risk Management (CCRM) solution. COFCO International recognised that Quantifi could help with their plans to grow into a new global force in agricultural trading.

Quantifi , a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, today announced it has been selected by COFCO International, a world-class integrated global agribusiness, to help monitor, manage and report their credit & counterparty risk. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, COFCO International employs 12,000 people in 35 countries. In 2017, it handled 100+ million tonnes of related commodities, with revenues of $34bn.

“In this increasingly competitive and volatile environment, holistic credit risk management is an important component of industry best practice. As part of its risk management strategy the COFCO International Board needed a consolidated view of exposures and risk to better manage volatility and control counterparty risk,” comments Roland Jordan, Head of EMEA and Asia Pacific Sales, Quantifi “Following an intense selection process of six notable commodity risk platforms COFCO International selected Quantifi as its global enterprise risk solution. Quantifi demonstrated an unparalleled understanding of COFCO International’s business and an ability to deliver a proven platform with a first-class implementation,” continues Roland.

Quantifi’s CCRM is a high performance, scalable and intuitive solution that can be seamlessly integrated with a firm’s existing processes and systems. Available as on-premise or in-cloud, the solution is designed to help reduce risk and operational complexity with more accurate analytics, consolidated reporting and simplified data management. Automated processes reduce costs and allow firms to respond faster to credit events to mitigate losses. Firm wide, all participants involved in the credit decision making and risk management process can use Quantifi to make optimum credit decisions while managing the associated risk.

“We are delighted to be working with COFCO International, one of the largest agribusiness companies. In the dynamic marketplace in which COFCO International operates it is more important than ever to understand counterparty risk and exposure. The very nature of counterparty risk means firms require solutions built specifically to manage this risk. Our clients can leverage our expertise in counterparty risk and benefit from the advanced techniques and models we apply for measuring this,” continues Roland.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with 12,000 people in 35 countries, COFCO International is the overseas agriculture business platform for COFCO Corporation, China's largest food and agriculture company. COFCO International is focused on being the leader in the global grains, oilseeds and sugar supply chains, with assets across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. We trade with over 50 nations, while providing farmers unique direct access to the growing Chinese market.

