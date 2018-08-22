Analytics Intelligence Limited hires new CEO to lead expansion programme leveraging innovative new AI solution to make Analytics useable for everyone

UK vendor Analytics Intelligence [AI] a provider of data analytics and artificial intelligence software solutions addressing data collection, analysis and insight reporting for a wide range of enterprise customers with global operations has appointed a new CEO to lead the company’s next stage of growth. Software industry veteran, Haj Muntz, will oversee operations and growth of the company as it enters an exciting new phase in its development.

This appointment is a significant development for Analytics Intelligence [AI] as the company moves out of stealth development mode to rapid build a market presence.

"Haj’s strong leadership skills and commercial experience are critical to our growth as we launch upon this next exciting phase of development” said David Edoja, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Analytics Intelligence Limited. "As we continue to deploy our technology and shape our organisation, Haj's leadership will be instrumental to our success. In the past several months, Analytics intelligence has developed a unique Data Analytics framework for the delivery of its continual learning and assessment solution, a production ready Digital Assistant platform, signed partnerships with leading organisations in the Digital Marketing space such as market leader in Tag Management and Customer Segmentation tool Tealium and Adobe Analytics.

"DATA our AI powered digital assistant will transform how organisations interact with their data siloes and perform analytics. Initially we are focused on Digital Analytics but we are working on partnerships and OEM opportunities to make this solution pervasive. Our ability to attract a well-known industry leader like Haj is testament to strength of our technology and the opportunity in front of us." commented Edoja.

Prior to joining Analytics Intelligence, Muntz served as Sales Director, Strategic Accounts for SAS software UK, a leading provider of Analytics solutions. Muntz has extensive experience in the software industry, holding leadership positions with FFastFill PLC, Datawatch Corporation and other organizations. Before entering the software industry, Muntz served as a commissioned officer in the Royal Navy Submarine Service.

"I am excited by the opportunity that Analytics Intelligence provides," said Muntz. "as the volume of information generated increases exponentially, we need to get smarter in how we leverage this information. Analytics Intelligence has a compelling model leveraging the 4 critical pillars of People, Process, Skills and Technology to enable business users to directly and rapidly access and understand the wealth of information in their organisation without the need to wait for IT or BI departments to support them. Small Businesses will also be able to perform analytics that are currently the preserve of multinationals. I believe this is a game changer for our industry."

Analytics Intelligence [AI] combines human data scientists and artificial intelligence technologies to help clients improve data analysis, enhance decision making, and optimize digital services. With a focus on helping client’s become more data-driven, [AI] enables organisations to focus on data to make timely decisions without the worry of multiple different analytics tools and traditional reporting. Their artificial intelligence solutions are developed around a working framework for data analytics and insight reporting using a continual development training process to empower the teams.