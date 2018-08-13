AuditchainTM Plans Launch of Blockchain-Based Assurance and Financial Reporting Platform

Auditchain™ is developing the world’s first Decentralized Continuous Audit & Reporting Protocol Ecosystem™ for enterprise assurance, reporting and disclosure. Its team of renowned names in blockchain, accounting and assurance seek to take traditional financial reporting practices to the next level.

Auditchain™ aims to reduce the risks and re-establish the audit trail in today's electronic environment. In a survey conducted by the Auditing Standards Board, the second greatest source of emerging audit or attestation risk identified by respondents was related to auditing in an electronic environment, where all the entity’s transactions are electronic and there is no paper trail.

This blockchain-based technology platform will enable Streaming Financial Statements™ in real time, contemporaneous audit opinions, and reports and related analyses for stakeholders to be produced continuously for the first time, with the potential to eventually make traditional reporting methods obsolete.

No regulatory jurisdiction currently requires continuous assurance or Streaming Financial Statements™. However, the Auditchain™ technology not only proposes new standards of transparency, data standardization and accountability for financial reporting, but also improved security, substantially increased risk controls and greater assurance for stakeholders.

Auditchain™ was founded by entrepreneur Jason Meyers, who has notable investment banking and venture capital experience. The company’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Stuart Haber, co-invented the data structure now known as the Blockchain, and Eric E. Cohen, the company's Director of Assurance and XBRL Architecture, is one of the co-founders of XBRL (the global regulatory reporting standard). Prof.Touradj Ebrahimi, Director of Organizational Standards Development and Relations, is a renowned expert in digital media including its security, is a leading figure in the standards community and is the convenor of JPEG.

Jason Meyers stated; “Not only does the protocol enable the evaluation of all transactions being examined under audit, a process known as 100% population testing, but also the creation of a complete set of proofs at the time the transaction occurs, giving external auditors additional comfort when providing assurance on a continuous basis—a process that is without precedent.”

“Auditor adoption of the network can lead to greater independence and increased operational efficiencies within the assurance industry, giving a wider range of auditor selection for decentralized enterprise assurance and allowing larger audit firms to focus on other areas of consulting” added Meyers.

Discussing the project, Dr.Stuart Haber said, "Assuring the integrity of business records was the intention of my early work with Scott Stornetta back in 1990. Auditchain™ represents the completion of the original vision we had during that early work."

Eric Cohen added, "This project represents the instantiation of a public, transparent, standardized, cryptographically-supported, seamless audit trail that plays a role in completing my vision for the assurance industry."

The Auditchain™ economy will be powered by the AUDT Token. Auditors will be paid AUDT rewards for providing standardized levels of assurance. Premium levels of assurance will be requested and paid by enterprise users through a library of engagement contracts.

Consumers will use AUDT Tokens for subscriptions to more granular detail that comprises Streaming Financial Statements™, audit analytics as well as sector-based analytics and macro-economic reporting. Enterprises can contribute computational power back to the network, which can substantially reduce net assurance and reporting compliance costs.

The DCARPE™ Alliance, a non-profit organization and coalition of members of the investment, accounting, audit, legal and financial reporting community, is planning its first assembly of plenary meetings this Autumn.

The Alliance will foster the adoption of the DCARPE™ Protocol. The scheduled meetings are a call to all certified public accountants, chartered accountants, software solution providers and members of the audit and reporting supply chain to join the Alliance and become service providers on the Auditchain™ network. Interested parties can apply for membership in the Alliance by visiting www.dcarpe.org/join

Auditchain™ is holding a private sale* for early adopters to buy AUDT tokens for future staking and usage. The company will also be conducting a Token Generation Event , within the next two months, which comes with a unique ‘Airdrop’ designed to additionally reward early, long-term adopters who hold AUDT Tokens (the only Airdrop of its kind at the time of writing).

250,000,000 AUDT will initially be launched on the Ethereum network. Auditchain™ will Airdrop up to a total of 42,685,996 additional AUDT after the Token Generation Event. The Airdrop will reward those that hold AUDT and do not move or sell them and is being referred to as a “Proof of HODL” Airdrop (HODL is a term derived from a misspelling and later used in the cryptocurrency space to mean “Hold on for dear life”).



Auditchain™ has a fast-growing community in its Telegram chat group. Anyone can join if they want to be the first to find out about the Token Generation Event and Airdrops, as well as the latest news and developments on this exciting, disruptive, project.

Auditchain is a founding member of the DCARPE™ Alliance which is comprised of members of the investment, accounting, audit, enterprise, legal, regulatory and financial reporting community. The DCARPE™ Alliance was formed to collaborate with its members and invite thought leadership on matters such as regulation, implementation, scaling and adoption of Auditchain. The DCARPE™ Alliance will hold events and symposiums as well as educate the investment, enterprise and regulatory community about the benefits of continuous audit and Streaming Financial StatementsTM using the Auditchain blockchain.





