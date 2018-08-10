99X Technology ranked among Sri Lanka’s Best Workplaces for sixth consecutive year

As organisations evolve dramatically to create and accommodate the ‘millennial workplace’, it has been established that a great corporate culture is the cornerstone to succeeding this endeavor. Understanding this early on, software product engineering company 99X Technology has strived to put as much effort into creating an open work culture as they have into technology development and innovation.

Receives regional recognition by also being listed as a Best Workplace in Asia for 2018





The 99X Technology Team accepting the award for being ranked as a Best Workplace in Sri Lanka for the sixth consecutive year

Once again, this saw 99X Technology being ranked among Sri Lanka’s 25 best workplaces for the sixth consecutive year by the Great Place To Work Institute Sri Lanka. Additionally, it received honours at a regional level when it was listed among Asia’s Best Workplaces for 2018, the only Sri Lankan company among the 25 enterprises in the Small and Medium Enterprises category.

The company, along with 24 others, were felicitated earlier this month at an awards ceremony hosted at the Hilton, Colombo. Here, 99X Technology received further commendations, as it swept up the Excellence Award in Inspiring Employees and the Gold Award in the Small Enterprise Category.

“It’s one thing to say you want a great culture and quite another to be able to shape your people’s beliefs around the vision the company has. Our culture is driven and enhanced by our people themselves thanks to the empowerment that they receive, and this is something that is recognized time and time again by the Great Place To Work Institute. As in previous years, it is truly an honour to be ranked among these companies who are leading the way in creating great workplaces,” stated 99X Technology Co-Founder and CEO Mano Sekaram.

Over 115 companies in Sri Lanka from over 20 key sectors participated in this year’s survey, representing nearly 62,000 employees in the country. Data accumulated over the six years of conducting the Great Place To Work study in Sri Lanka displays an overall improvement within the top 25, with all dimensions scoring in the 80th percentile in 2018. These dimensions consist of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. When considering overall dimension scoring, the 25 best workplaces have maintained a positive trend in each dimension with an overall lead of 17 points over the rest of the workplaces in the country.

Great Place To Work Institute is a pioneer in studying and recognizing the best workplaces around the world. For more than 30 years and in over 58 countries, Great Place To Work Institute has been conducting studies to understand and recognize the best workplaces.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka with offices in Norway and Australia, 99X Technology has been adjudged one of Asia’s best workplaces for 2018 and is a regional leader in Agile software product engineering and technology innovation. Its expertise has been proven through a 150+ portfolio of successful globally serving software products developed since the year 2000, by partnering with leading ISVs across Europe, Australasia and USA. 99X Technology has been ranked as a Great Place To Work for in Sri Lanka for six consecutive years, and is among the first IT companies in the country to enter the Great Place To Work Hall of Fame (2017).