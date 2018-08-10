The Cabin rehab appoints new Chief Clinical Officer

International behavioral health treatment provider, The Cabin Addiction Services Group recently appointed U.S. healthcare expert Michael Gillis, MSW as its Chief Clinical Officer. Mr. Gillis will be responsible for clinical excellence throughout The Cabin’s network of private inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment centers worldwide.

The Cabin Addiction Services Group is owner and operator of the highly reputed destination rehab for addiction and mental health issues The Cabin Chiang Mai, which is located in northern Thailand. The Group also runs outpatient addiction clinics across Asia and Australia, namely The Cabin Bangkok, The Cabin Hong Kong, The Cabin Singapore, The Cabin Melbourne and The Cabin Sydney. It has plans to offer its services in Europe, North America and the Middle East over the next 24 months.

Michael Gillis brings to The Cabin 28 years of experience from the U.S. behavioral health industry. His professional career includes leading roles such as the Chief Clinical Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Sunspire Health (a private behavioral health care organization with 260+ residential beds) as well as the Executive Director and Director of Admissions and Marketing for Lifeskills South Florida.

Gillis has a wealth of knowledge, experience and energy across multiple disciplines and is able to provide consultation in all aspects of medical and clinical treatment services. Additionally, he has the proven ability to effectively recruit and retain top talent for senior medical and clinical personnel. Michael is able to ensure that clinical programming is delivered consistently while following, even exceeding, best clinical practices. His professional experience also covers the full spectrum of marketing efforts and communications including industry speaking experience.

The Cabin Chiang Mai, where Michael will be primarily based, is the only purpose-built rehab outside America and the largest in Asia. Featuring 120 luxury rooms plus an onsite hospital over 17 acres of resort-styled grounds, The Cabin draws clients from over 160 countries.

The Cabin Chiang Mai’s Western-trained clinical team offers treatment for substance and process addictions and co-occurring mental health disorders through programs designed to cater to specific groups. They include The Edge, a revolutionary program for young men aged 18 -26 years; Resort 12, the only LGBTQ+ addiction program outside the U.S.; an Arabic program for Middle Eastern clients as well as a general addiction program.

The Cabin Addiction Services Group is headquartered in Chiang Mai, Thailand, also the location of the Group’s flagship residential treatment facility, The Cabin Chiang Mai. Launched in 2010, The Cabin Chiang Mai currently comprises of 120 rooms with four specialty treatment programs. The Cabin has outpatient clinics in Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore and Australia plus a network of professional partners across the globe.