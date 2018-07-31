Forward-thinking Science Marketing Agency on the move with second office in Cambridge

As part of a major period of expansion, Manchester-headquartered B2B Marketing Agency Move Marketing is launching a second office in Cambridge, located on the Cambridge Innovation Park within the rapidly developing “Silicon Fen”.



Move has already built strong relationships with a number of local companies, including global research materials powerhouse Goodfellow Cambridge Ltd and ground-breaking beam welding technology manufacturer Cambridge Vacuum Engineering,

both of whom export 80% of their product sales. Move has helped drive the global expansion of both companies through product launches and integrated marketing campaigns which have supported job creation and underpinned business growth.



Move’s strapline is “we speak B2B” which provides a perfect summary of what the company does, living and breathing B2B marketing and helping its diverse client base to communicate with their customers and prospects in multiple languages and across multiple marketing channels, both traditional and digital. The B2B ethos has also been woven into wall graphics in the new office, which feature the “we speak B2B” phrase translated into 10 different languages. In a world of constantly evolving geographical business challenges this also reflects the cross-border fluency and impact of Move’s B2B campaigns.



Move’s Managing Director, Alex Cairns, is a highly experienced technical marketing consultant with over 17 years of experience. Historically he ran marketing budgets running into the hundreds of thousands of pounds for blue chip industrial manufacturers such as Michelin, Ingersoll Rand and Knauf Insulation. A key part of the unique approach he has built at Move is grounded in strategic excellence. This often means auditing and evaluating a client’s market position before recommending a clear and traceable way forward in the form of a long-term marketing plan – this is a bespoke and transformational process for many clients, the complete antithesis of many consumer-focused agencies that profess to understand B2B and industrial markets but are often found wanting when it comes to the technical crunch.



Speaking about the new office launch Alex commented “This is an exciting time of expansion for Move as we have only recently moved into a bigger HQ in Manchester. We have also added two new staff members in the digital and account handling departments and will be looking to recruit a further two new staff members in Cambridge, giving us a firm presence in the South of England from which we can better service our existing client base and build on our success. There is an incredible buzz in the Cambridge area in terms of scientific innovation, manufacturing excellence and global exports and the additional premises will provide Move with a platform to offer our comprehensive range of bespoke B2B marketing services to science-based companies, manufacturers and innovators within the area. We look forward to helping more companies in the region ‘speak B2B’.”

