Futbol Store, the biggest international store of official football products arrives to Malta

Futbol Store, the largest official gift products store of all football European leagues arrives to Malta with the next opening of its first physical store in St Julian's, as well as the start-up of the online store dedicated exclusively to the Maltese market.

The company, born in Barcelona-Spain in 2012, this year was absorbed by an English group moving its headquarters to London giving place to the company “Futbol Store International Ltd”, continues to consolidate its international expansion plans as a franchise, becoming a worldwide reference in the selling of official football products of all leagues.

The firm has closed strategic agreements with financial entities to consolidate the markets where it already operates with the next opening of 250 stores between Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom; and also the opening of 50 more stores in new markets such as Malta, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Tanzania, India, Pakistan, China and Japan.

In the online business Futbol Store has strategic growth agreements with different e-commerce sites like "Alibaba Group" in China and also with international companies from the media and digital entertainment sectors like "Diario Gol" in Spain and "SKYY Digital Media Group" in New York.

"We feel confident that our growth strategy in the Maltese Market will be accompanied by agreements with the largest e-commerce and sports news platforms of the country as we are already doing in many places in the world, we are very proud of our imminent opening in this small and great country full of history, sunshine, multiculturalism and economic progress, and we hope to be able to contribute to it by expanding our business here more and more, "said Erik Aaron Lara, CEO of Futbol Store International Ltd.