CURVE Returns this Summer

An Ultra Personalized Retail Experience /

As the consumer now expects not only a product but an all-encompassing experience, the retailer can no longer solely rely on an attractive product assortment. They must also focus on providing the consumer with a shopping experience rich in emotion and information while providing a setting conducive to the shopper’s individuality. These efforts will lead to positive word-of-mouth as well as additional sales and consumer engagement.

Reflecting the changing retail environment, CURVE aims to utilize its tradeshow platform to guide attendees on the topics of retail personalization. Similarly to how retailers are now engaging customers through additional in-store events, this summer’s CURVENEWYORK will incorporate several unique pop-up elements on the show floor as part of its program.

Body Positive Focus /

With nearly a third of women identifying themselves as “curvy”, lingerie brands have begun adapting their campaigns and products to suit a wider range of women. It’s clear that body-positive millennials are leading the change in the Intimate Apparel industry.

CURVE will offer an inside look into the role of body-positive influencers and how brands are interacting with them to further their product reach to all women. The Body Positivity panel will be moderated by Jenny Rieu, a major intimate apparel influencer, and creator of Oh La La PR. Speakers confirmed on the panel include Liris Crosse, Taylor Rhoden and Kimmay Caldwell.

Philanthropic Aim /

CURVE invites retailers and exhibitors to give back. Project H.U.G is an organization that partners with pediatric healthcare and service providers to deliver the best care, and to contribute to children’s independence and optimize their quality of life. This summer CURVE will raise money for this cause with a customizable eye-mask station on the show floor. Attendees will receive a customized embroidered eye-mask in exchange for a donation to this cause.

Artistic Elements /

This new retail perspective serves as CURVE’s primary inspiration for the show and infuses it with originality. Attendees will notice several original elements located in the registration area including an art exhibition and 2 trend mannequin areas. The art exhibition will be a collaborative project between CURVE and Lingerie Briefs and will feature intimate apparel photography and illustration by artists Stephanie Hynes and Tina Wilson. Tina Wilson is the newly appointed president of The Underfashion Club, a club for intimate apparel industry professionals. The art exhibit will help in creating a rich and welcoming environment to foster creativity.

Experiential Experience for Attendees /

In the Event Lounge, attendees will be able to partake in a diverse schedule of panels featuring intimate apparel professionals, social media influencers and more. The New Retail panel will focus on the applied practices of retailers engaging their customers in an experiential fashion. Ellen Lewis, of Lingerie Briefs, will talk with intimate apparel retailers who are excelling in the practice of in-store events and exemplary customer engagement. Confirmed participants include Nanette Parsons of Best Rack Around, Jenette Goldstein of Jenette Bras and, Liliana Mann of Linea Intima and Reve Rouge. This is a can’t-miss event for any retailer seeking ideas about launching events to retain and attract customers.

Trend Exploration /

At the heart of the show floor, visitors will find the Concept Lounge which will exhibit retail trends, product inspiration and trend advice from industry professionals. This summer, the focus will be on 4 expressions of the Modern Woman: Liberated - the free-spirited woman, Self-Expressive - the strong-willed woman, Body Confident - the self-assured woman, and Conscious - the natural-living woman. The Concept Lounge will feature product samples from the most innovative brands exhibiting at the show. A curated selection of exhibitor booths surrounding it will also add to the inspired atmosphere.

Exhibitors located at the center near the Concept Lounge will include the trendiest brands in intimate apparel categories:

Undress Code, a youthful mod brand aimed at the millennial woman who wants to instantly transform their lingerie to daywear from Poland

Yes Master, an avant-garde high-end brand from the UK targeted at the daring fashionista.

Bijoux Indiscrets, an ultra-sexy accessory brand established in Spain that exudes erotic chic.

Keep it Silky, a line of French couture lingerie that will make any woman feel luxurious.

DSTM, a German brand focused on producing unique silhouettes of bodywear made from eco-friendly and high-performance fabrics that are perfect for every woman’s lifestyle.

Brassybra, a Norwegian brand who offers contemporary adhesive bra products in graffiti inspired packaging

Additionally, complimentary products perfect for the intimate apparel consumer will also be located in the Concept Lounge:

Baja Zen, a producer of casual-luxe lifestyle goods targeted at the beach babe.

Simply Venom, a skincare brand that produces age-defying results.

Gibson & Dehn, a candle and home fragrance company with the sweetest scents.

Alleven London, a cosmetic brand specializing in body foundations.

Technology /

An important statistic for brick-and-mortar stores to reflect on is that 80% of American internet users purchase products online.

In the increasingly digital world, there are two main objectives which retailers must consider. First, how retailers can build an online e-commerce presence that can appeal to the consumer shopping mostly online. Secondly, for retailers who remain offline, how they can effectively communicate with their existing customers and attract new clients through social media channels. At CURVENEWYORK visitors can attend events which address both of these topics.

The show will open on Sunday, July 29 with a special presentation by Krystle Kotara, of Anya Lust, on the Age of E-Commerce. She will guide the audience through the motives that led to the launch of her successful intimate apparel e-commerce site and an overview of how the e-commerce landscape specifically applies to the lingerie industry. Anya Lust, a premier online retailer, was created with the premise of establishing an online destination for consumers to discover intimate apparel treasures. Their mission is to encourage women and couples to live passionately, love deeply, and be open to exploring new things.

An RSVP only workshop on Social Media will be led by CURVE and Finding Rosie, a special e-commerce retail partner. This event will focus on how retailers can most effectively use Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest to interact with consumers. Techniques for the creation of their online presence, best practices, and identifying metrics will be examined in an interactive setting.

100 Years of the Panty /

This year celebrates the 100th anniversary of the panty and is marked by an industry-wide resurgence of the staple piece. Brands have brought this item back with new life and re-established it as a wardrobe essential for all women.

It wasn’t until the beginning of the 19th century that the panty earned the status of female underwear (though that particular design would probably be unrecognizable to the modern woman). At the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, panties were wide, belted at the waist and typically adorned with frills and lace. By 1918, Pierre Valton the French director of Petit Bateau began to shorten and cut the silhouette as well as use simple cotton, much like today’s panty. With the invention of Lycra® in 1959, the lingerie industry boomed and the panty has been a staple of intimate apparel ever since. CURVE honors the 100th anniversary of the Panty with a mannequin exhibition featuring leading lingerie players who excel in this product such as Chantelle, Hanky Panky, and Wacoal.

Design Perspective /

With today’s consumers constantly seeking a product that excels in fit and quality in addition to unique design, brands must have a strong focus on the creation of an overall exceptional product. CURVE consistently presents the highest quality of intimate apparel brands that excel in design.

Eurovet Americas has chosen Wacoal as Designer of the Year. This brand is celebrated because of their creative and innovative products. An iconic, leading name in the lingerie market, this Japanese brand has been crafting pieces that make women feel beautiful for over half a century.

Exhibiting brands in attendance this summer include key intimate apparel players such as Anita, Chantelle, Cosabella, Hanky Panky, Lou, Montelle, Panache, and Triumph. Groundbreaking trend brands such as Lonely, Fortnight, Underprotection, Only Hearts, Rya Collection, and Kisskill will be in attendance showing youthful lines that attract a fashion-forward consumer. CURVE’s exhibiting Body Positive brands such as Curvy Couture, Curvy Kate, Elomi, and Playful Promises offer a strong selection of women of every size. A strong selection of cozy loungewear brands includes Bedhead Pajamas, Karen Neuburger, Pluto, Natori, Skin, Splendid and UGG.

CURVENEWYORK will also feature a fashion show, displaying the latest collections on the brands’ models. Retailers will have the chance to discover new brands and see a diverse selection of what is offered on the show floor.

Creating Relationships /

CURVE focuses on a return to fundamentals: welcoming guests with a smile, creating relationships, listening to the customer, and accompanying the consumer with total commitment, charm, and passion. Attendees are invited to discover the best of the show’s offerings through the many scheduled events and programs. The CURVE team is also always here to assist.

With over 350 brands on the show floor, CURVE wants to help create a targeted selection for all attendees. In our new Speed Dating program, launched in February 2018, retailers are matched with different exhibitors for a 5-minute discussion on the brands’ offering. With many retailers and exhibitors participating, this fast-paced casual environment is the perfect way to make new introductions. Opening the lines of communications allows for new business opportunities to be forged for retailers as well as exhibitors.

CURVE is the only show in North Americas solely dedicated to Intimate Apparel, Swimwear, and Men’s Underwear. The CURVE shows are produced by EUROVET AMERICAS, a EUROVET company.

EUROVET is the undisputed world leader for lingerie and swimwear, with international events in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, Cannes, and Moscow. It is also the French reference for sports textiles and equipment trade shows.

