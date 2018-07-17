Get An ESA Letter Online From Anywhere In the USA

EZ Care Medical Clinic can now provide Emotional Support Animals (ESA) Letters to individuals who need them and who live within any of the U.S. 50 states. Your emotional support animal is a close companion that should be able to accompany you anywhere you go, and EZ Care Medical Clinic can help make that happen.

EZ Care Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide an Emotional Support Animal Letter online to qualifying patients who live anywhere in the United States of America. Get 40% off your first ESA Letter today.

You and your emotional support companion do not have to deal with being denied travel or housing accommodations because of you lack the proper documentation. If you received a fake ESA Letter from an online scam that was “more affordable” and it turned out to nearly ruin your vacation, then you need to contact EZ Care Medical Clinic today.

Your fears are now over. Through our new telehealth patient online program, EZ Care Medical Clinic now has the ability to help anyone in the United States. You no longer have to worry about receiving fake ESA Letters from online scams or delaying your vacation plans because you don’t have the correct documentation.

You can now obtain an ESA Letter from a licensed medical doctor online at EZ Care Medical Clinic in San Francisco.

Why Do You Need An Emotional Support Animal?

People need an emotional support animal to help them cope with certain situations and other debilitating issues that could normally be emotionally troubling or even deadly. In fact, approximately 25% of American adults are living with qualified medical issues that would allow them to register an emotional support animal. Conditions that qualify for an ESA Letter include certain phobias, severe anxiety or stress, mood disorders, and chronic depression among many others.

Are ESA Letters Only For Dogs?

ESA Letters can be provided for any pet that has an emotional connection to its owner. Although dogs are known as “man’s best friend” and have notoriously been the subject of many ESA Letters, many other pets have also been qualified as emotional support animals. In fact, some people who are planning to adopt a pet may also qualify to receive a recommendation from our licensed medical doctor for an ESA Letter. Emotional Support Animals are not service animals, so they do not need to qualify or pass service animal training.

Once you provide to eligible documentation about your diagnosis to our doctor during your online appointment through our telehealth platform, our doctor will evaluate and verify your information discuss your condition with you, and then recommend (write a letter) for the necessity of an emotional support animal.

At EZ Care Medical Clinic in San Francisco, you don’t have to wait days to be seen for your ESA Letter. It can be done online through our telehealth platform from the comfort of your own home. EZ Care Medical Clinic also offers other services, including:

Don't wait for the opportunity to pass you by. Get 40% off your first ESA Letter from EZ Care Medical Clinic.