PSI Services wins contract to deliver professional skills tests for teachers

PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI), a global workforce solutions provider with over 70 years’ experience in assessment and talent measurement, today announced that it has been awarded the contract by the Department for Education to deliver the professional skills tests for prospective teachers.

PSI has been providing the online assessment platform for these tests for the last four years. However, thanks to its acquisition of the assets of learndirect’s eAssessment business in April of this year, it was able to bid to provide a full end-to-end service to the Department for Education for the period 2019 to 2022, with the option to extend for a further two years.

Janet Garcia, President of PSI’s International division commented “We’re delighted to have won the right to deliver these tests for a further three years. This is a great endorsement of the operational excellence the incumbent teams have been delivering. I would like to recognise those involved for their commitment to maintaining quality whilst services were transitioned to PSI. This is a great platform for PSI's continued growth in the UK”

As part of the contract, PSI will deliver the literacy and numeracy skills tests through its network of UK test centres as well as providing, where required, access to its European test centre network. It will also provide a candidate management system for bookings and payments together with comprehensive candidate support services.

The deal will consolidate PSI’s UK presence, which it sees as a key market within its global network of 2,000 plus testing locations spanning 160 countries, through which it delivers some 13 million assessments per year.

PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, licence management services and professional services.

www.psionline.com