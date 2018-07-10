GB Rowing Team’s new competition kit unveiled in the City

SAS, the Official Analytics Partner of British Rowing, welcomed three of the country’s top rowers to its offices in the City of London, to celebrate the launch of the GB Rowing Team’s new competition kit.

Having returned to Britain after medalling at the World Rowing Cup II, in Linz Ottensheim, Austria; Joshua Bugajski, Matthew Tarrant, and Oliver Wynne-Griffith, who rowed together in the men’s eight, arrived dressed for the City, only to reveal the new all-in-one kit once at SAS’ London base.



Capturing their commute, the athletes – armed with their oars – were photographed exiting Bank Underground Station, entering a black cab, and arriving at the Bishopsgate address, before getting coffee and heading into SAS’ offices.

Matthew Tarrant, 26, from Shepperton, said: “Today we’re having a photoshoot to launch the new GB Rowing SAS-branded competition kit. SAS is the Official Analytics Partner of British Rowing and their data analytics is so important to the continued success of our sport. A lot of our programming and performance is logged away, and we use this data to develop our rowing abilities throughout the year. The important thing for me, as an athlete, is to know how I performed in previous water and ergo sessions so I can understand how I can improve in the future.”

Tarrant and his fellow crewmates will next be in action for the GB Rowing Team at the World Rowing Cup III, in Lucerne, Switzerland, on 13-15 July 2018.

SAS, the leader in analytics, has been working in partnership with British Rowing since 2014, helping to make the boats go faster. In March 2018, the relationship was extended ensuring SAS will continue to provide world-leading analytics for the GB Rowing Team up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, after the team topped the table at the 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games.

More about the partnership between SAS and British Rowing.

