CRUCIAL EU COPYRIGHT REFORM OBSTRUCTED TODAY BY EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT: PUBLISHERS CONTINUE TO FIGHT FOR PRESS FREEDOM, PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISM AND A THRIVING INTERNET

A spokesman for Europe’s publishers EMMA, ENPA, EPC and NME said: “We will fight on, and ask MEPs to do the right thing when it comes to Plenary. However, it is disgraceful that a handful of powerful vested interests can get away with using misleading scare tactics and exaggerated false claims (that they know to be untrue) to interfere with the democratic process. Four European Parliament committees have scrutinised, clarified, amended and approved the EU Copyright Reform over the past two years and, today, those efforts to create a fairer, more sustainable digital ecosystem for the benefit of creators, distributors and consumers have been jeopardised.”



MEPs will now be asked to make further amendments to the report that was approved in JURI (Legal Affairs Committee) on 20 June. The amended report will be presented in Plenary in September for the full Parliament to vote on again.



The publishers continued: “Ardent copyright campaigners and those who benefit from free-riding on publishers’ and other creators’ content will no doubt be lobbying for the total deletion of the proposed Publisher’s neighbouring Right (Article 11). MEPs asked to reconsider the proposal need to think about the impact their next decision will have on our free press and on the future of professional journalism - and what message they want to communicate to the world about democracy and fairness in Europe.”



The Publishers’ right:

gives publishers the legal standing already enjoyed by music, film and broadcasters which the press needs to assert its copyright online

encourages companies that wish to re-use and monetise publishers’ content to negotiate licences

excludes individuals from the scope of the right - their right to share links will remain untouched

entitles journalists to a fair share of any additional licence revenue granted by the Right

specifically excludes hyperlinks from the scope of protection

is essential for small newspapers and magazines with their numerous journalistic digital startups across Europe who have even greater challenges than large publishing groups when attempting to exercise their rights against US corporations.

EMMA, the European Magazine Media Association, is the unique and complete representation of Europe’s magazine media, which is today enjoyed by millions of consumers on various platforms. EMMA represents 15,000 publishing houses, publishing 50,000 magazine titles across Europe in print and digital. See: www.magazinemedia.eu

ENPA, the European Newspaper Publishers’ Association, is the largest representative body of newspaper publishers across Europe. ENPA advocates for 16 national associations across 13 European countries, and is a principal interlocutor to the EU institutions and a key driver of media policy debates in the European Union. See: www.enpa.eu



EPC, the European Publishers Council is a high level group of Chairmen and CEOs of leading European media corporations actively involved in multimedia markets spanning newspaper, magazine, book, journal, internet and online database publishers, and radio and TV broadcasting. See: http://epceurope.eu

NME, News Media Europe (NME) represents the progressive news media industry in Europe – over 2200 European titles of newspapers, radio, TV and internet. NME is committed to maintaining and promoting the freedom of the press, to upholding and enhancing the freedom to publish, and to championing the newsbrands which are one of the most vital parts of Europe’s creative industries. See: http://www.newsmediaeurope.eu