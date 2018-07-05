Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust announces its 2018 Award Winners – including the inaugural winner of a new award in Social Enterprise

Katie: “I was so pleased when I heard that I had been awarded Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2018. At Altruist Enterprises, we are passionate about raising awareness of mental health and increasing understanding, knowledge and confidence around the issue within workplaces and schools. This award will enable us to further develop our training programmes to ensure that one day, mental health is treated in the same way as physical health”.

Citation: Tom Latchford (award sponsor) and Peter Doherty (award manager), both of Raising IT, announced: “Some impressive entries were received and, from our shortlist of four, the judge, Marcelle Speller OBE, chose Katie Buckingham and her social enterprise ‘Altruist Enterprises’ https://altruistuk.com/ as the winning entry. Marcelle picked Katie as the overall winner because her fantastic social enterprise had a clear revenue model and she had undertaken research and training programmes in the field she it addressed”.

Sophie: "Winning this award has been extremely beneficial - not only have I got recognition for my hard work but the prize money will also help me in various ways to advance in my career – thank you so much".

Citation (by YE Scotland): “Sophie Westwood from West College Scotland was judged the worthy winner in recognition of the commitment and application she had shown in her leadership role running and managing the youth company Minds of Young Artists. She would be a great role model for many young people living across the UK looking to develop their potential through immersion in enterprise and to flourish in the process as Sophie herself clearly has”.

Citation: (College Master Mark Damazer, CBE): “The Maldé awards are prestigious, generous and provide a moment where some of the most gifted students of their generation can reflect on what they have already done - and how they might sustain their presence at St Peter's and Oxford. This year's award winners… are academically hugely able and like many of the best students here are able to make time to contribute in many other ways. We expect they will make a great contribution to the wider world once they leave Oxford”.

Libbi: "To be receiving the Anjool Maldé Journalism Award fills me with happiness and thanks. As I take my first steps into the world of work as Programme Coordinator for the youth development organisation UpRising in Cardiff, I intend to put the award money to good use: most of it into savings to help me set up in my new role - and perhaps just a little bit spent on celebrating my graduation in a few weeks' time! I am so grateful, thank you so much".

Winner: Elizabeth Prestidge of Cardiff School of Journalism, Media & Culture Citation: “Cardiff University School of Journalism, Media and Culture is delighted to recognise Elizabeth (Libbi) Prestidge as its highest achieving single honours graduate for 2018. Her work has revealed a maturity and capacity for critical thinking that has been consistently excellent. Not only has she been a pleasure to teach, she has also revealed herself to be collegiate and an upstanding member of the student community”.

PHOTOGRAPHY (co-sponsor Reuben Kench, co-hosts Cleveland College of Art & Design). Winners: JOHN McCABE (Fine Art), JAMIE TYERMAN (Commercial Art), RORY HENDERSON (Graphics)



Citations (by CCAD): On John McCabe (Fine Art): “John is a talented student - during his time on the BA programme he has both matured and developed a particular style of documentary photography. This has been underpinned by his fascination with the genre of street and documentary photography.” John: “Winning this award came as a great surprise, but it is quite an honour to be recognised in this way. The prize is extremely welcome as it will help me to buy some much needed equipment to set me on my way. Photography can be an expensive business in which to become established”. On Jamie Tyerman (Commercial Art): “Jamie is a talented hard working student whose passion and energy in the pursuit of his subject – photography – has led in him into a range of different areas and vocations. He has demonstrated and maintained outstanding studentship and his positive committed approach makes him a deserving winner”. Jamie: ‘I am immensely proud and honoured to receive this award. I intend to continue to maintain and develop my practice, especially in sports and fashion photography. This prize money will certainly help me with the expenses I need to invest to develop a freelance business”. The CCAD awarded the Dean Brodrick Award for Graphic Design, a pre-existing college honour, to Rory Henderson for his “excellent all round talents in typography, digital design and motion graphics, also an accomplished writer, and very much an intellectual thinker”. The AMMT was pleased to award prize money to Rory.