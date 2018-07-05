Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust announces its 2018 Award Winners – including the inaugural winner of a new award in Social Enterprise
The AMMT (Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust) takes great pleasure in announcing the 2018 winners of its Achievement Awards – given to the brightest and best among the UK’s young graduates. Set up in 2010 as a legacy to Anjool Maldé (Jools to his friends, 7-7-1984 to 5-7-2009), the Trust makes annual awards with prize money and showcases winners’ achievements as an inspiration to others to ‘do good, do well’ in life and career.
THE NEW AWARD FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
The Trust takes great delight in announcing this new award for 2018, carrying generous prize money.
Raising IT CEO, Tom Latchford said: "Raising IT is delighted to sponsor this new award to be presented to an outstanding young social entrepreneur creating a business with the clear aim of doing social good. We are excited to partner the Trust in encouraging and supporting young entrepreneurs to follow Jools' ethos of “do good, do well”.
Tom's own story is an inspiring one. He and Anjool were friends from university, and Anjool provided great encouragement and support to Tom in his early career. Anjool’s success as an entrepreneur, as well as his generosity, inspired Tom to launch Raising IT in July 2009 – an organisation dedicated to raising money for good causes. Raising IT is now the market leader for charity websites and fundraising tools in the UK, raising millions for hundreds of top charities.
SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year (co-hosts Raising IT)
Inaugural Winner: KATIE BUCKINGHAM
Citation: Tom Latchford (award sponsor) and Peter Doherty (award manager), both of Raising IT, announced: “Some impressive entries were received and, from our shortlist of four, the judge, Marcelle Speller OBE, chose Katie Buckingham and her social enterprise ‘Altruist Enterprises’ https://altruistuk.com/ as the winning entry. Marcelle picked Katie as the overall winner because her fantastic social enterprise had a clear revenue model and she had undertaken research and training programmes in the field she it addressed”.
Katie: “I was so pleased when I heard that I had been awarded Young Social Entrepreneur of the Year 2018. At Altruist Enterprises, we are passionate about raising awareness of mental health and increasing understanding, knowledge and confidence around the issue within workplaces and schools. This award will enable us to further develop our training programmes to ensure that one day, mental health is treated in the same way as physical health”.
(Katie Buckingham - courtesy Altruist Enterprises)
ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION
UK Start Up Student of the Year (co-hosts Young Enterprise)
Winner: SOPHIE WESTWOOD of West College Scotland
Citation (by YE Scotland): “Sophie Westwood from West College Scotland was judged the worthy winner in recognition of the commitment and application she had shown in her leadership role running and managing the youth company Minds of Young Artists. She would be a great role model for many young people living across the UK looking to develop their potential through immersion in enterprise and to flourish in the process as Sophie herself clearly has”.
Sophie: "Winning this award has been extremely beneficial - not only have I got recognition for my hard work but the prize money will also help me in various ways to advance in my career – thank you so much".
(Sophie Westwood - courtesy Loughborough College)
SCHOLARSHIP
(co-hosts St Peter’s College, Oxford)
Winners: TITUS-STEFAN DASCULU (Physics), ISABELLE SCHEYD (History), JEFRI HO (Geography), EMILY BAMBER (Earth Sciences), HAMISH DE NETT (Theology & Religion), ELLA DITRI (History) , KERENZA HURR (Music)
Citation: (College Master Mark Damazer, CBE): “The Maldé awards are prestigious, generous and provide a moment where some of the most gifted students of their generation can reflect on what they have already done - and how they might sustain their presence at St Peter's and Oxford. This year's award winners… are academically hugely able and like many of the best students here are able to make time to contribute in many other ways. We expect they will make a great contribution to the wider world once they leave Oxford”.
(Scholars - courtesy SPC)
JOURNALISM
(co-hosts Anita Howman & John Jewell, Cardiff University)
Winner: Elizabeth Prestidge of Cardiff School of Journalism, Media & Culture
Libbi: "To be receiving the Anjool Maldé Journalism Award fills me with happiness and thanks. As I take my first steps into the world of work as Programme Coordinator for the youth development organisation UpRising in Cardiff, I intend to put the award money to good use: most of it into savings to help me set up in my new role - and perhaps just a little bit spent on celebrating my graduation in a few weeks' time! I am so grateful, thank you so much".
(Elizabeth Prestidge - courtesy self)
PHOTOGRAPHY
(co-sponsor Reuben Kench, co-hosts Cleveland College of Art & Design).
Winners: JOHN McCABE (Fine Art), JAMIE TYERMAN (Commercial Art), RORY HENDERSON (Graphics)
On John McCabe (Fine Art): “John is a talented student - during his time on the BA programme he has both matured and developed a particular style of documentary photography. This has been underpinned by his fascination with the genre of street and documentary photography.”
John: “Winning this award came as a great surprise, but it is quite an honour to be recognised in this way. The prize is extremely welcome as it will help me to buy some much needed equipment to set me on my way. Photography can be an expensive business in which to become established”.
On Jamie Tyerman (Commercial Art): “Jamie is a talented hard working student whose passion and energy in the pursuit of his subject – photography – has led in him into a range of different areas and vocations. He has demonstrated and maintained outstanding studentship and his positive committed approach makes him a deserving winner”.
Jamie: ‘I am immensely proud and honoured to receive this award. I intend to continue to maintain and develop my practice, especially in sports and fashion photography. This prize money will certainly help me with the expenses I need to invest to develop a freelance business”.
The CCAD awarded the Dean Brodrick Award for Graphic Design, a pre-existing college honour, to Rory Henderson for his “excellent all round talents in typography, digital design and motion graphics, also an accomplished writer, and very much an intellectual thinker”.
The AMMT was pleased to award prize money to Rory.
(McCabe with portfolio, Tyerman with Principal, Henderson - courtesy CCAD)
JAZZ PRIZE
(co-hosts Guildhall School of Music & Drama)
Winner: ROSINA BULLEN – Vocalist
Citations: Megan Gibbs (Award Manager, GSMD): “Rosina, a Vocal Jazz student, received the highest mark - she was thrilled, surprised and extremely honoured to be awarded this prize”. Malcolm Edmonstone (Head of Jazz): “Rosie has been an excellent student throughout her time here at the school; she has applied herself with diligence and enthusiasm and delivered a final of exceptional quality. She gained a place to study further at the Manhattan School of Music and we wish her all the very best in her future endeavours.”
Rosie: “I’d like to thank Anjool’s Trust so much for awarding me with this prize and the generous gift. I am moving to America to study for a Masters of Music in Jazz Voice at the Manhattan School of Music, so the prize money will really help me in being able to further fund my Jazz studies. Thank you so much again!”
(Rosina Bullen - courtesy GSMD)
The AMMT: “Fantastic and deserving winners all, we extend our warm congratulations to them and wish them continued great success. We take this opportunity to thank all our helpers, supporters, sponsors, co-hosts and judges without whose kind efforts and gestures we would not be where are – over 90 award winners now! Thank you all.”
The Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust (the AMMT) is a UK Charity (CC Reg 1146744) (www.anjool.org)
Raising IT is the UK's leading website and fundraising platform for charities in the UK, raising tens of millions of pounds for good causes.
Founded by Tom Latchford in 2009. Anjool Maldé was a friend and mentor to Tom on his entrepreneurial journey. (www.raisingit.com)
Presswire has been associated with the AMMT since inception: www.presswire.com