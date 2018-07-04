LANCERTO Partners With Fit Analytics to Solve Sizing for Polish Shoppers

Poland's leading menswear lifestyle brand today announced the launch of Fit Finder on its online store LANCERTO.com. The online size advisor from Fit Analytics is now available for upper-body, lower-body, and shoe items across the site and offers shoppers a simple and reliable way of finding the right fit when purchasing online:

"Customer experience is a huge priority for us and having Fit Finder available helps us give online shoppers the same level of care they're used to offline in our retail stores." - Mariusz Serafin, Director of Marketing & E-Commerce at LANCERTO

Founded in 2008, LANCERTO enjoys an outstanding reputation for elegant menswear and the quality of hand-crafted apparel produced locally by more than 200 tailors in its famous Łańcut garment factory. Fit has also always been a focus, LANCERTO offers 52 sizes in contrast to the 26 sizes typically offered by menswear brands.

Though its roots lie in traditional high-end apparel manufacturing, LANCERTO also takes pride in its agile, tech-forward approach and was keen to take advantage of the power of machine learning to improve UX and boost online conversions:

Mariusz Serafin said, "Fit Finder's machine-learning approach gives us a significant UX and business intelligence advantage over local rivals while keeping us competitive against foreign brands. As a tech-focused company, we were particularly impressed by how straightforward integration was, with no extra work required on our side."

Fit Analytics CEO Sebastian Schulze commented: “Our commitment to emerging markets such as Poland is strong and we've seen Fit Finder drive particularly impressive results for brands and retailers across Eastern Europe to date. As one of the the first Polish stores to take advantage of our sizing platform, LANCERTO is in an excellent position to maintain their well-deserved market lead for many years to come and we look forward to helping them do so."

The Fit Analytics data platform uses the power of machine learning to help the world's biggest apparel brands and retailers solve sizing, sell smarter, and turn data into actionable insight. Data-driven solutions such as our Fit Finder size advisor enable fashion companies to boost conversions, slash returns, and get closer to customers.