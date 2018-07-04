GET INTO THE WORLD CUP RHYTHM! OPPORTUNITY TO MEET FOOTBALL LEGENDS MESSI AND RONALDO UP FOR AUCTION ON CHARITYSTARS.COM

It’s not every day the opportunity arises to meet football legends, but now is your chance! In the height of World Cup fever, CharityStars.com is hosting two auctions: one to meet Leo Messi, the other to meet Cristiano Ronaldo.

The highest bidder and a guest will meet Messi at an FC Barcelona home game. There will also be a chance to watch Messi practice before the game, which is an opportunity typically closed to all except close family and friends. The highest bid currently stands at just over £5,000, so there’s a chance to seal an experience that money can’t buy for very little outlay – while benefitting charity.

Similarly, the highest bidder in the Ronaldo auction will meet the man himself and watch him practice before the match at a Real Madrid home game. The highest bid is almost £8,000, so now is the time to snap up this incredible opportunity. These gentlemen are true legends of the sport, who will be talked about in decades to come. And thanks to CharityStars, you can get the chance to know them.

Both footballers have donated their time to raise funds for The Forever Dream Foundation, which provides experiences to underprivileged children and their families through sports and entertainment all over the word.

To bid please visit https://www.charitystars.com/collection/meet-the-greatest-of-all-time-messi-and-ronaldo. These auctions end on 13 July 2018.

Also up for auction are a selection of signed shirts from the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne. To bid please visit: https://www.charitystars.com/product/2018-world-cup-gabriel-jesus-signed-brazil-shirt,https://www.charitystars.com/product/2018-world-cup-kevin-de-bruyne-signed-belgium-shirt andhttps://www.charitystars.com/product/2018-fifa-world-cup-raheem-sterling-signed-england-shirt

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".

CharityStars.com commits to no upfront fees, re-investing only 15 percent of the total auction proceeds to cover the full suite of services and operational costs. Excluding this fee, 100 percent of the net funds raised, go directly to the benefitting non-profit.