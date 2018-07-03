ProView Global (PvG) Certifies to New ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 Standards

ProView Global (PvG), a pioneer and leading provider of global operations management offering U.S. employee benefits administration support and workspace design services, announced that it has successfully certified to the new ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2013 standards.

ISO 9001:2015 is the most updated standard focusing on quality management systems and performance. It assists companies in developing risk-based thinking and accountability in all organizational processes that help improve quality, efficiency, service delivery, and continuous improvement.

ISO 27001:2013 is the strictest international standard for data and information security. This certification assuages customers’ concerns and demonstrates adequacy of companies’ controls and commitment to the protection of information.

By meeting these updated standards, ProView Global (PvG) has proven through an independent certifying third-party that it has implemented a “best-in-class” quality management system (QMS) as well as an information security management system (ISMS) for itself and for the benefit of its customers.

“We want our customers to be confident of our services, so we are thrilled to earn a certification to the upgraded ISO 9001:2015 standard. It demonstrates our commitment on continuous improvement and in performing at the highest levels of quality and efficiency. In addition, by implementing best practices under the ISO 27001:2013 standard, we are able to validate the effectiveness and adequacy of the security controls in our facilities, and in the process delivery of our services.” said ProView Global (PvG) President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Rivera.

About ProView Global (PvG)

ProView Global (PvG) Administration, Inc. was founded in 2006 and has primary operations in the Ortigas Business Center in Pasig, Metro Manila. PvG offers global operations management with expertise in third-party U.S. employee benefits administration and office space design services for U.S. companies.