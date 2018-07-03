OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A PIECE OF MICHAEL SCHUMACHER HISTORY

When people think about iconic Formula 1 drivers, an enduring hero that springs to mind is Michael Schumacher. With 91 Formula 1 race victories, 77 fastest laps and seven world championship titles he certainly made his mark as the most successful driver in the entire history of the sport. As a result, Schumacher memorabilia is prized more than any other.

CharityStars.com , the online auction site, is offering the chance to own a piece of Schumacher history. Firstly, a Ferrari display unit featuring two almost impossible to find original engine parts from Schumacher’s iconic Ferrari, plus a scale model of the F2002, complete with dust cover. The F2002 was one of the most successful Formula 1 cars ever made, designed by Ross Brawn and powered by a 3.0-litre V10 engine. Motor Sport magazine calculated that, relative to its opposition, this was the fastest Formula 1 car of all time.

Fast forward nearly 10 years to Schumacher’s remarkable comeback. The second lot is a beautifully framed piece of Formula 1 memorabilia, featuring the radiator inlet piece from the Mercedes W02 driven in the 2011 season by Michael Schumacher and 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg for the legendary Mercedes team. This is now the team to beat, no doubt helped considerably by the groundwork laid down by Schumacher during those early years.

Proceeds from the auction will support CLIC Sargent, the UK’s leading cancer charity for children, young people and their families. They provide clinical, practical, financial and emotional support to help people cope with cancer and get the most out of life. The charity is there from diagnosis onwards and aims to help the whole family deal with the impact of cancer and its treatment, life after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement.

Michael Schumacher too, as everyone knows, has suffered from a life-changing condition. This charity would undoubtedly be very close to his heart. What not everyone knows about Schumacher is that, as well as being a great champion, he was also a generous charitable benefactor, donating millions over the years to those less fortunate than him. Now it’s time to continue that legacy, while celebrating the career of one of the sport’s most incredible drivers.

For more information and to bid please visit https://www.charitystars.com/product/ferrari-display-featuring-3-iconic-schumacher-ferrari-cars-or-parts and https://www.charitystars.com/product/michael-schumacher-nico-rosberg-2011-mercedes-w02-radiator-inlet-piece-1. These auctions end on 6 July 2018.

