ERA-EDTA and the Japanese Society of Nephrology build on firm foundations to improve treatment for kidney patients

The ERA-EDTA and the Japanese Society of Nephrology (JSN) are delighted to announce continuing progress in their joint collaboration in the important field of mineral and bone disorder in chronic kidney disease (CKD-MBD). This serious condition affects most people as their kidney disease progresses.

ERA-EDTA president Professor Carmine Zoccali commented: “I am very pleased to be present at the second meeting of the CKD-MBD Working Groups of the JSN and the ERA-EDTA. This continuing scientific collaboration epitomises the special relationship between our two Societies and our joint objectives to improve outcomes for people with kidney disease.”

Speaking on behalf of the JSN Committee on International Relations, Professor Motoko Yanagita said: “I am delighted to see this excellent collaboration between our two societies in this Working Group, and I hope this joint working will continue to progress and be fruitful in future.”

At the second meeting of the ERA-EDTA and JSN Working Groups on CKD-MBD, held under the joint chairmanship of Professor Mario Cozzolino for the ERA-EDTA and Professor Masafumi Fukagawa for the JSN, delegates discussed exciting new scientific studies in the area of CKD-MBD. Topics included the role of magnesium in high phosphate-induced kidney injury, senescent cells as a treatment target, lanthanum carbonate and survival, and the effect of calcimimetic drugs on bone turnover.

CKD-MBD is a systemic disorder of mineral and bone metabolism, and affects CKD stage 3a-5D patients. The condition occurs when the failing kidneys are no longer able to maintain the correct levels of calcium, phosphate, vitamin D and parathyroid hormone (PTH) in the blood. It is diagnosed by either one, or a combination of, the following:

Abnormalities of calcium, phosphorus, PTH or vitamin D metabolism.

Abnormalities in bone turnover, mineralization, volume, linear growth or strength.

Deposits of calcium in the blood vessels or other soft tissues.

CKD-MBD is a serious condition because it causes damage not only to the bones, but also to the blood vessels and the heart. Although a successful kidney transplant helps corrects many of the metabolic abnormalities associated with CKD, the condition may persist in some patients and it will worsen again if the transplant fails.