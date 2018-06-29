UK Fostering’s New Birmingham Office Heralds New Start For Growing Midlands Team

With 300 years of history, UK Fostering became the latest tenant of the magnificent Grade 2 Listed building called Poacher’s Pocket in North East Birmingham. UK Fostering have turned what was more recently a pub but previously a farm house, into a homely but state of the art office for its fostering team and a training hub for its carers.

Located in an ideal location for UK Fostering nationally, it now becomes the central hub for UK Fostering seminars and meetings for the regional teams across the country. CEO, Urs Bielmann is looking forward to encouraging more people to come forward to foster in the region. “Fostering is an immensely challenging, rewarding and life changing endeavour both for families but especially for the children who have suffered in their early lives. We hope that our new office will help highlight the need for foster carers and bring more people to contact UK Fostering to find out more.”

On Saturday the 7th July UK Fostering is inviting it’s Foster Carers, families and children, those under their fostering assessment and anyone who may be interested in fostering to attend the open day family celebrations. There will be bouncy castles, music, dance, sports, face painting and various food stalls representing food from around the world. If you are interested in fostering then you are welcome to come and see us on the day and enjoy the event.

If interested in attending please email info@ukfostering.org.uk with your details and we can add you to the guest list so we can cater for numbers. Alternatively if you make a decision late in the day, just pop down and we can talk to you then about your interest in fostering.

www.ukfostering.org.uk

Address:

UK Fostering

Poachers Pocket

Cole Hall Lane

Birmingham

B34 6HE

Time: 11am – 3pm

Date: Saturday 7th July

UK Fostering is an independent fostering agency and was set up by a team of dedicated professionals who are passionate about changing the lives of children. Our aim is to provide children and local authorities with fully trained, compassionate and competent foster care, when they need it most. UK Fostering has been operating for over 5 years and covers the Midlands, South East, North West and North East of the UK.