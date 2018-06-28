Zenkit launches its service in 8 new languages

German startup Zenkit is bringing the platform closer to its users by introducing its services in eight new languages, with plans to release five more in the coming months.

Project management startup accommodates its global community with language expansion

With strong user demand for local languages, the team at Zenkit have spent the better part of a year on this release.

A team of almost 30 translators and copy editors have been working to ensure that users from all over the world feel at home working in Zenkit. Zenkit Founder and CEO, Martin Welker, feels positive about the benefit to the users.

“Our aim from the very beginning has been for Zenkit to be the home of your data. Our own team is very diverse, and we have a growing user base internationally, so it’s a natural step for us to offer Zenkit in our users’ native languages.

“We initially released Zenkit in English since it’s a language that many people around the world can understand and work with. However, it is much easier to work productively in your own language, which is why we’ve chosen to localize Zenkit at such an early stage. This has also been a pain point for many of our German users, who (rightly) pointed out that a company based in Germany should support German language! We are glad we’re finally able to accommodate them.”

Zenkit has recently released its snap for Linux, and plans to release other features such as email-to-collection, recurring tasks, and Gantt charts later this year. In the long run, Zenkit plans to expand the variety of enterprise features available in Zenkit in order to enable businesses to build custom tools to run their companies on.

Languages available in this release: German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, French, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. Upcoming: Hindi, Dutch, Japanese, Thai, and Simplified Chinese.

Zenkit is a startup formed under Axonic Informationssysteme GmbH. The SaaS project management and database building platform was launched in October of 2016.

https://zenkit.com