bridgX becomes an SAP Silver Partner and Launches a Smartwatch App for SAP HCM and SAP® SuccessFactors®

bridgX, a Belgian provider of implementation and strategic services for SAP HCM and SAP® SuccessFactors®, announced today that it has achieved the SAP Silver Partner level.

Image pack available for download, here .

The success story of bridgX begins with its foundation in 2007. The firm focuses on European companies to whom they offer consultancy on SAP HCM solutions. The solutions/services of bridgX have been expanding throughout the years and bridgX now provides leading companies with solutions in the area of SAP HCM, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP User Experience Management application by Knoa and wearables for HR.

An important pillar of the success is the knowledge and expertise of the consultants, combined with a constant drive for innovation. A recent example of this is the development of HR On Your Wrist (Apple Watch®) in which the functionalities of SAP HCM and SAP SuccessFactors are integrated with a smartwatch. This solution is available through the SAP App Center, SAP’s online marketplace dedicated to partner solutions and select SAP solutions built on SAP’s market-leading platforms.

Raf Rottiers, bridgX Founder and CEO, says with pride: "Achieving the SAP Silver Partner level is another major step forward. Strengthening our partnership with SAP is proof of our commitment to SAP’s eco-system. Our customers will benefit from this by having a partner on board that is adopting and even pushing the boundaries on the latest HR developments."

