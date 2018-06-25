Craig Shelly, Beverly Hills, announces an expansion into the Indian market with a prestigious collaboration with The International Indian Film Academy, better known as IIFA.

For the 2018 IIFA Awards, Craig Shelly has designed a commemorative line of elegant Swiss timepieces to celebrate the IIFA awards and all of the talented winners that make up the Bollywood film fraternity.

According to Ken Research, the premium wristwatch market comprises 44% market share in India. With that said, The Craig Shelly IIFA Collection has surpassed excellence and grace in an effort to represent the award-winning recipients with their own premier timepieces. The Master Blaster, which will be gifted to honor the top actors and actresses is designed with an elite craftsmanship, using the prestigious Valjoux 7750 automatic movement, chronographs and encompasses a multiplicity of functions wrapped in an elegant face and a Sapphire crystal open-face back. After the long-awaited announcement of the winners are revealed, each watch will be engraved and customized for each one of IIFA award winning stars along with a Craig Shelly-IIFA Memorabilia Book to be released to highlight the elegance of the night.

Craig Shelly thanks IIFA for this groundbreaking collaboration and wishes each of their nominated friends in the industry the best of luck and looks forward to presenting all of the winners a premier Craig Shelly IIFA gift in Bangkok this June 21st to 24th.

In view of expanding e-commerce market in India, a more affordable collection is also available online at www.craigshelly.com. We hope to provide both accessibility and luxury in the IIFA collection so that consumers can achieve the looks that are presented to the IIFA Award-Winners.