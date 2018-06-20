PUBLISHERS APPLAUD MEPS’ SUPPORT OF FREE PRESS AS LEAD EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT COMMITTEE VOTES IN FAVOUR OF A PUBLISHER’S RIGHT IN KEY COPYRIGHT REFORM

Today, Europe’s news and magazine publishers EMMA, ENPA, EPCand NME applaud the European Parliament for making a crucial stand for the future of a free, independent press, for the future of professional journalism, for the future of fact-checked content, for the future of a rich, diverse and open Internet and, ultimately, for the future of a healthy democracy.

Voting on the EU Copyright Reform, MEPs in the European Parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee voted in favour of a Publisher’s neighbouring Right that will give publishers the legal tools they need to make copyright work online as it does offline – a right that will encourage those companies who wish to monetise publishers’ content to seek permission and a licence to do so, whilst continuing to allow individuals to share links for free.

A spokesman for Europe’s news and magazine publishers said: “We applaud the rapporteur, Axel Voss, MEP, for his staunch support of our independent, free press and for pressing ahead with a proposal for a right that, if adopted, will amount to a victory for fairness, and formal recognition that commercially freeriding on others’ efforts and investments is unacceptable. The Internet is only as useful as the content that populates it. This Publisher’s neighbouring Right will be key to encouraging further investment in professional, diverse, fact-checked content for the enrichment and enjoyment of everyone, everywhere.”

EMMA, the European Magazine Media Association, is the unique and complete representation of Europe’s magazine media, which is today enjoyed by millions of consumers on various platforms. EMMA represents 15,000 publishing houses, publishing 50,000 magazine titles across Europe in print and digital. See: www.magazinemedia.eu

ENPA, the European Newspaper Publishers’ Association, is an international non-profit organisation representing publishers of newspaper and news media on all platforms. In a rapidly changing media environment, ENPA supports publishers with the aim of achieving a successful and sustainable future for independent news media in Europe. See: www.enpa.eu

EPC, the European Publishers Council is a high level group of Chairmen and CEOs of leading European media corporations actively involved in multimedia markets spanning newspaper, magazine, book, journal, internet and online database publishers, and radio and TV broadcasting. See: http://epceurope.eu

NME, News Media Europe (NME) represents the progressive news media industry in Europe – over 2200 European titles of newspapers, radio, TV and internet. NME is committed to maintaining and promoting the freedom of the press, to upholding and enhancing the freedom to publish, and to championing the newsbrands which are one of the most vital parts of Europe’s creative industries. See: http://www.newsmediaeurope.eu