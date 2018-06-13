Zaluvida Announces New Scientific Advisory Board

Zaluvida a global life science group, announced today the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) to inform the Human Health Research & Development department about the latest research, scientific methods, and opportunities for weight-loss management, and help further technology and product development for the company.

The SAB is comprised of five distinguished U.S. and European scholars with decades of experience in weight loss, nutrition and health science. These include Dr. Arne Astrup from the University of Copenhagen, Dr. Frank Greenway from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, Dr. James Hill from the University of Colorado, Dr. Lee Kaplan from Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Ian Macdonald from the University of Nottingham.

Dr. Astrup heads the Department of Nutrition, Exercise and Sports at the University of Copenhagen. He also serves as a senior consultant for the Clinical Nutrition Research Unit and department of Endocrinology at the Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg University Hospital. His research focuses on the physiology and pathophysiology of energy, substrate metabolism, and appetite regulation. His research has a special emphasis on the etiology and treatment of obesity. Astrup serves as chairman of Zaluvida’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Greenway is a professor and director for the Outpatient Research Unit at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge. His focus is developing new treatments for obesity, including drugs and dietary herbal supplements, as well as medical foods and devices. His laboratory focuses on identifying food plants that have the potential to aid weight loss.

Dr. Hill is one of the world’s foremost experts in obesity and weight management. He serves as a director of the Colorado Nutrition Obesity Research Center (NORC) and is a professor of medicine and pediatrics at the University of Colorado. Hill has published more than 600 scientific articles and book chapters focusing on the prevention and treatment of obesity and its comorbidities.

Dr. Kaplan is an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, director of the Obesity, Metabolism & Nutrition Institute and founding director of the Weight Center at the Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Kaplan’s research is focused on the physiological and molecular mechanisms of gastrointestinal regulation of energy balance and metabolic function. He is the author of more than 200 scientific and medical papers.

Dr. Macdonald is a professor of metabolic physiology at the University of Nottingham. His current research concerns the metabolic aspects of diabetes and obesity, including the effects of diet composition and weight loss, and the impact of diet on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism and the influence of physical activity and inactivity (including immobilisation) on obesity and diabetes. He has published over 350 peer-reviewed original research papers. He is joint-editor of the International Journal of Obesity and a member of the U.K. Scientific Advisory Committee on Nutrition. “I’m glad to chair Zaluvida’s Scientific Advisory Board because I believe that Zaluvida can contribute to the solution of the obesity epidemic in the United States,” said Astrup.

“I respect the company’s forward-thinking product development, which is based on serious scientific research and commercial practices. Together we can help people adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

“Today, when over 2 billion of the world’s population is overweight or obese, and with this number constantly growing, there is a great need for solutions,” said Matthias Miller, group chief scientific officer at Zaluvida and a registered pharmacist. “We are honored to gather outstanding scholars in the area of obesity and weight management to help us constantly evolve and pioneer in the weight-management industry. It is our goal to provide effective weight-loss solutions grounded on the latest scientific research.”



Zaluvida, the makers of I-REMOVE, is a global, integrated life science group that is pioneering therapies and technologies to tackle some of the most critical challenges in health care, including obesity, antimicrobial resistance, and greenhouse gas emissions. Zaluvida’s first-generation weight-management formula, Litramine®, was launched in Europe in 2006, and was soon certified as a Class II medical device. Litramine was the first weight-management formula in the world to achieve this designation. Litramine is sold in the U.S. as a dietary supplement. Zaluvida is led from its corporate headquarters in Switzerland and the company has research and office facilities throughout Europe, North America, and Asia.

I-REMOVE, the number one-selling weight-loss aid in Europe, is now available in the U.S. Clinically tested to help people lose weight and maintain weight loss, it is shown to deliver up to three times more weight loss vs. dieting alone. I-REMOVE can help break the weight-loss/regain cycle by a dual action of fat binding for decreased fat absorption and increasing satiety, which together result in reduced calorie absorption, without undesirable side effects.1,2 In combination with a healthier lifestyle, I-REMOVE has been demonstrated to effectively help boost weight-loss efforts in people 18 years of age and older who are overweight or slightly obese.1

I-REMOVE can be easily incorporated into a busy schedule, but must be part of a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating healthier and moving more. This doesn’t mean going on drastic diets of less than 800 calories per day nor spending countless hours in the gym, it means making better eating decisions—even if the occasional slip up happens—and incorporating more movement into a typical day such as 30 minutes of walking. While diets have a beginning and an end, I-REMOVE is meant to help people adopt a healthier lifestyle that they can sustain over the long-term.



Inqpharm NA LLC based in Salt Lake City is distributing the I-Remove products in North America.



1. Grube B, Chong PW, Lau KZ, Orzechowski HD. A natural fiber complex reduces body weight in the overweight and obese: a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study. Obesity (Silver Spring). 2013;21:58-64.