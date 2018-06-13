Henna Virkkunen keynote speaker at "ARDITO: Upgrading the Internet" on 19 June in Brussels

All ARDITO project partners will be glad to welcome you to our final conference “ARDITO: Upgrading the Internet”, which will be held next week on 19 June (14.00) at the Thon Hotel Brussels City Centre (Avenue du Boulevard 17, 1210 Bruxelles).

ARDITO’s objective is to fill the gap in the digital content value network (CVN) and connect online content to rights information by building a complementary digital rights data network (RDN).

The event will feature the Finnish MEP Henna Virkkunen as keynote speaker. She was the rapporteur for last year's European Parliament assessment of online platforms and illegal content.



Her opening address will be followed by presentations by all ARDITO project partners. They will be showcasing their innovative tools which are designed to help users find out about rights permissions directly from the content they have discovered, no matter where it is discovered on the Internet. A Q&A session will be held to close the presentation.



A final panel will look into the potential impact that these tools may have on the rights permission systems and copyright system at the EU level.



Light refreshments will be served before the conference, and a networking reception will close up the day.



*ARDITO is a Horizon 2020-funded project, Grant agreement n. 731760

Project partners : ALBUM (ES), Associazione Italiana Editori (IT), b<>com (FR), Europe Analytica, Icontact (NL), The Copyright Hub (UK), mEDRA (IT)