Media alert: Fourth Congress of the European Academy of Neurology, 16 – 19 June 2018, Lisbon, Portugal

The Fourth Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN) will take place at the Lisboa Congress Centre in Lisbon from 16 to 19 June. This major scientific event will attract thousands of participants from European and non-European countries.

Broad range of topics

In the course of around 80 scientific sessions, international experts will present and discuss important trends and highlights of modern neurological research and therapy as well as new scientific findings. The EAN Congress is covering all topics of neurology – i.e. stroke, epilepsy, headache/pain, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, dementia, neuromuscular disorders, as well as many other specialized issues and rare neurological diseases.

Some of the topical highlights:

Neurogenetics – the overarching theme

The value of treatment of brain disorders

Migration and neurological disorders

Coma - news in diagnosis and therapy

New developments in MS therapy

Trends in stroke research

Dementia prevention

Deep brain stimulation in Parkinson’s disease

Sleep disorders as a key symptom in neurological disorders

The patient's will in palliative care

The burden of neurological diseases on care-givers

The EAN Press Office will provide press releases on these topics as well as on other new research results presented at the Congress. Leading EAN representatives will be available for media interviews, appointments can be scheduled with the EAN press office.

For the conference programme please refer to https://www.ean.org/lisbon2018/Scientific-Programme.3370.0.html

Registration of media representatives

The congress provides an opportunity for medical and general interest media to report about latest developments in neurology.

Media representatives who wish to attend the Congress can register free of charge upon presentation of credentials (valid press card or letter of assignment).

Please use the following link for pre-event registration: https://www.ean.org/lisbon2018/Congress-Registration.3232.0.html