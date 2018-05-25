Can ferric citrate improve the outcome of predialysis patients?

Furthermore, the study group observed that the time to renal replacement therapy (RRT; dialysis or transplantation) or death was significantly longer in the treatment group. According to Principal investigator, Professor Geoffrey A. Block, Denver/USA, these results represent a strong signal and a larger, randomized, placebo-controlled trial should follow to validate the observed effect of ferric citrate on patient outcomes.



Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a long-term condition that currently has no cure. Early diagnosis and treatment of the underlying cause or initiation of secondary preventive measures (e.g. control of blood pressure) may delay or, in some cases, halt disease progression. However, in a minority of patients, CKD continues to progress despite these measures, and they eventually need RRT with dialysis or transplantation.



As CKD progresses to its advanced stages, patients are increasingly likely to develop abnormalities of mineral metabolism, such as hyperphosphatemia, and iron-deficiency anemia. Ferric citrate is an intestinal phosphate binder that is indicated for the control of hyperphosophatemia in adults with CKD. Previous research has shown that ferric citrate improves levels of transferrin saturation (TSAT), serum ferritin, and hemoglobin in predialysis patients with anemia.[2]



In the late breaking clinical trial [1] presented by Geoffrey A. Block at the ERA-EDTA Congress in Copenhagen patients with eGFR ≤ 20 ml/min and who were not anticipated to start RRT within 8 weeks were randomized 2:1 to received fixed dose ferric citrate (FC, 210 mg, two per meal) or standard of care treatment (SOC). 203 patients were randomized and 199 attended at least 1 follow up visit. As compared to the SOC arm, treatment with FC resulted in statistically significant increases in mean TSAT, ferritin, and hemoglobin, and statistically significant reductions in mean serum phosphate, and intact FGF23. Patients randomized to FC were significantly less likely to receive ESA or intravenous iron. Time to RRT or death was significantly longer overall and in the subgroup of patients with diabetes.



Block comments: “We thought that there was a strong rationale for reducing serum phosphate, reducing FGF23, improving iron stores and increasing hemoglobin before patients needed dialysis. In our study we saw that time to RRT or death was significantly longer in the treatment group”. Block claims that this is a strong signal and that larger, randomized, placebo-controlled trial should follow to validate the observed effect on patient outcomes.



[1] Block GA et al. RANDOMIZED TRIAL OF THE EFFECTS OF FERRIC CITRATE IN PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE. ERA-EDTA Congress 2018. Publication Number: LB05

