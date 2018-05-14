Zainab Mohammed wins ‘Emirates Women Award’ for the second time

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at wasl properties, has won the ‘Emirates Women Award’ for the second time during the 15th edition of the programme under the slogan ‘Wisdom, Goodness and Tenderness’.

In recognition of her outstanding contributions to the development of Dubai’s real estate sector

Zainab was awarded in the ‘Leadership’ category for her outstanding contributions to the development of Dubai’s real estate sector, as well as her exceptional team leadership skills. Zainab first won the award in 2014 under the theme ‘Celebration of Achievement.’

Zainab commented: "I am honoured to thank our leaders, who provide Emirati women with the resources they need to become successful and prove themselves across all fields of work. This award further motivates women in the country to be true partners in the UAE’s renaissance and development in addition to the prosperity of the UAE which has created an ideal environment for women to excel and succeed.”

The ‘Emirates Women Award’ has launched its 15th edition under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports Corporation, CEO and Chairman of Emirates Airline and Group, and Honorary Sponsor of Dubai Quality. It was established to encourage women in the UAE to play their part in corporate affairs, while also appreciating and celebrating the women who have been successful in their professional careers. Today, the award is considered one of the most important platforms to highlight the role of women and their achievements in the renaissance of UAE society. Candidates enter the competition with strong competition where nominations first enter the evaluation stage, and many interviews are held with each candidate before the finalists are selected for the prize.

The Award Committee is now receiving applications from candidates for future editions in two main categories: ‘Business Owners’ and ‘Professionals in the Governmental and Private Sectors’. The winners will be selected based on a set of criteria including Best Performance for Leadership Standard, Strategic and Financial Planning Standard, Career Achievement Standard, and Innovation.