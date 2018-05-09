NO BORING SOCKS! SOCKSMITH LAUNCH IN EUROPE AT PULSE LONDON 13-15 MAY!

New brand to Europe SOCKSMITH is launching in Europe at PULSE, Olympia, Kensington, London from 13-15 May at stand G44.

No Boring Socks - Fun for every occasion!

Socksmith’s creative and innovative socks for men and women are designed in Santa Cruz California and bring 30 years of experience and knowledge, with a fresh light-hearted approach offering some daily fun for every wearer, with design topics for every taste, mood and occasion! The brand ‘Sockbite’ is NO BORING SOCKS! Buyers will quickly see this is absolutely true! This is a must visit brand - stand G44.

Passion for Socks

Socksmith is a family business started with Ellen and Eric Gill’s passion for socks.

Since the early days 30 years ago, the Socksmith brand has developed a unique upbeat character with a prolific, different, fun design ethic and is distributed widely across the US. The brand aim is to offer something fun and different to brighten every day. SOCKSMITH has been passionately collected and offered in a wide range of US stores.

PULSE Collection Highlights

Each season SOCKSMITH launches a stock range and a seasonal range for men and women separately.

The seasonal ranges launching at the PULSE show are:

The Fall 18 range which includes over 100 choices for men and women in total with playful options ranging from Tigers to Cats, Deer, Chipmunks, Robins, Penguins, Hedgehogs and Flying Pigs. Music themes feature Brass Horns, Drums and Saxaphones and food for every mood and appetite! The Holiday Collection delivering at the end of August and has everything from Ghosts and Spooks to Christmas Stockings, Fairy lights and Santa himself!

The characterful images featured on the socks are cleverly designed with love and wit in California, to make a strong impact and allow individuality to shine through.

Great Reaction

The brand has already had a great reaction in the UK with sales having got underway early with both major fashion stores and the gift shop sector, including national treasures such as The Natural History Museum and The National Gallery.

Exclusive & Bespoke Sock Service

N16 Vintage will be offering retailers the opportunity to design their own bespoke SOCKSMITH socks with a minimum order quantity of 1200 units. This is a great opportunity for stores with a specific theme or event.

Prices & Release Dates

Prices for all socks is £4.00 wholesale + VAT.

Delivery is offered from early July for socks in the current ranges. The brand has a core collection of always in stock socks and additional seasonal collections, at PULSE the collections on offer will be the Stock range, Fall 18 for men and women and Holiday for men and women offering styles for Halloween and Christmas. A total of over 260 socks will be available at the PULSE show.

Speaking about the collection, Nick Starsmore CEO of N16Vintage said:

“This is a very special brand with an authentic Californian story embracing fun, personality, innovation and creativity. We are excited to be helping SOCKSMITH to build their amazing sock business worldwide, we love to offer our customers an alternative to the high street, everyone can express their own unique personality by wearing SOCKSMITH, at N16 Vintage we love to create.”

Describing the range launching at PULSE, Nick added:

“Early reactions to the debut wholesale ranges for Autumn Winter 18 have been incredible and we know from our own experience of selling the socks in our own RAGYARD stores, customers love the quality and expression of creativity.”

N16 VINTAGE is a fast growing distribution, fashion design and manufacturing business supplying retailers worldwide with innovative product including reimagined vintage and vintage inspired clothing and unique accessories. The business offers an alternative in fashion bringing a fresh and fun approach, with speed and innovation.

N16 VINTAGE started it’s distribution business with SOCKSMITH in May 2018, N16 VINTAGE and SOCKSMITH brands are aligned in their objectives to make every day fun and different with product that makes customers feel happy and allows them to express themselves. The business also owns the RAGYARD brand. RAGYARD is fast gaining an International reputation for unusual, inventive and statement pieces which allow the customer to express individuality. The RAGYARD brand was launched in 2015 with two of its London stores in Shoreditch and Notting Hill and has expanded as a result of worldwide enthusiasm and encouragement from consumers and store buyers to being stocked by a carefully curated list of International stores. One-off and individually handmade garments sit alongside specially selected vintage and unique items to create the perfect edit. RAGYARD stores are fun, colourful and ever-changing places, which have featured SOCKSMITH ranges from the start. Through the different brands N16 VINTAGE runs it can reach a wide range of buyers bringing unique and fun product to discerning stores across Europe and beyond.