N16 VINTAGE SIGNS FRIDA KAHLO LICENCE

N16 VINTAGE supplies global fashion retailers with UK designed and made product, allowing their brands to be trend forward, embracing an ethical philosophy of repurposed and customised fashion with vintage inspired clothing and accessories. Customers include Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, exclusive International independent boutiques and Asos. The brand has a growing licensing division and carefully selects partners for significant and powerful collaboration, which fits with their brand character.

Empowering Strong & Individual Women:

The Frida Kahlo deal represents what N16 VINTAGE see as a great opportunity to endorse its support of female creative power. Frida Kahlo is a style icon for women with her own distinctive and colourful clothing. With global attention on the forthcoming Frida Kahlo exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and an increasing acknowledgement of women and their achievements in business and life, N16 VINTAGE aims to offer fresh and creative interpretations of the Frida Kahlo style for a new generation of stylish women.

N16 VINTAGE is particularly excited about this license collaboration because it resonates with the N16 VINTAGE business, which was started by Josephine Starsmore, a Frida Kahlo fan.

Speaking about the new licensing collaboration the founder and Creative Director of N16 Vintage, Josephine Starsmore said:

“We love to create at N16 VINTAGE and we are passionate about offering an alternative in fashion, so we are delighted to be in a position to celebrate Frida Kahlo’s unconventional approach to life. She was and still is such a significant figure for female creativity, strength and individuality, values which are at the heart of our business”.

Frida Kahlo inspired product is already underway at N16 VINTAGE and will be available online from Mid May as part of the ‘Reclaimed Vintage’ range from Asos. A premium collection will be shown as part of the wholesale RAGYARD range available at September trade shows and marketed at world renowned retailers such as Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and via the brand’s own website ragyard.com and it’s own shops in Notting Hill and Shoreditch from January 2019.

Frida Kahlo N16 Vintage Collection Highlights:

The Frida Kahlo collections for N16VINTAGE are sure to inspire and delight, embracing the Frida Kahlo approach to dressing, bringing strong uncompromising images in characteristic Frida style including reworked Denim Trucker Jackets Frida Printed dresses and Kimonos and decorated, flamboyant T shirts to name a few. There will also be some exclusive Frida Kahlo design developments in the pipeline, more details to come later on this!

Customers visiting the N16 VINTAGE website N16Vintage.com will also be updated about the latest Frida Kahlo additions to the range and which stockists to buy them from, starting with Asos in May 2018.

N16 VINTAGE Combine Speed & Creativity in London for Frida Kahlo Collections

N16 VINTAGE has its own London based bespoke workroom and takes pride in working with and supporting creatives. The workroom also means that new ideas can be generated daily, whilst also allowing individual pieces to be created. Everyone who works with the N16 VINTAGE brands loves to create, embracing the unique innovation and possibilities London has to offer.



N16 VINTAGE is a fast growing fashion design and manufacturing business supplying retailers worldwide with innovative reimagined vintage and vintage inspired clothing and accessories. The business offers an alternative in fashion bringing a fresh approach, with speed and innovation designed in London. With 95% of styles made in the UK, the business supports traditional skills and aims to deliver its ethical philosophy along with fashion forward trends. The business also owns the RAGYARD brand. RAGYARD is fast gaining an International reputation for unusual, inventive and statement pieces which allow the customer to express individuality. The RAGYARD brand was launched in 2015 with two of its London stores in Shoreditch and Notting Hill and has expanded as a result of worldwide enthusiasm and encouragement from consumers and store buyers to being stocked by a carefully curated list of International stores. One-off and individually handmade garments sit alongside specially selected vintage items to create the perfect edit. RAGYARD stores are fun, colourful and ever-changing places where the team bring their ethically minded philosophy to life.