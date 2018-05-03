Zagwear boosts UK & EMEA presence with New Appointment

Daniel joins Zagwear as Sr. Account Manager and will lead the office with Sr. Manager of Global Accounts, Charlotte Hollidge, as the US Top 50 promotional products distributor strengthens its European presence.

The pair is working closely with Zagwear’s US offices to expand in the region. There are ambitious plans already in place to service enterprise clients in the UK and EMEA. Developments include the launch of multiple programs including creative, product design and procurement, e-commerce, warehousing/fulfillment and distribution throughout the UK and EMEA.

Daniel Hill stated: “Zagwear is a merchandise player that is slightly under the radar in the UK at the moment but, working with Charlotte and the team, we aim to change that. I’m looking forward to helping to steer and maximise our growth and presence in the UK and EMEA. We want to demonstrate to brands how Zagwear can help them deliver local and global solutions for their merchandise needs while driving down costs and creating efficiencies.”

Charlotte Hollidge, added: “Since joining Zagwear approximately two years ago, we have kickstarted the UK operations and it is now time to take things on to the next level. I am really looking forward to implementing the exciting plans that the company has in place for the UK and EMEA.”

Toby Zacks, CEO, Zagwear, said the time is now right to build a higher profile in the UK and EMEA. “Our global clients are increasingly asking us to provide the same capabilities, level of service and quality that they get in the US, internationally. The world is becoming a smaller place for brands, which provides a great opportunity for us to deliver the Zagwear proposition in growing markets.”

He added: “In Dan and Charlotte we have two seasoned professionals with substantial experience in the UK promotional products sector. We are fully aligned with the corporate initiatives and it’s great to build the Zagwear presence in the region with these professionals. We will continue to focus on strategic growth relying on Zagwear’s experience and capabilities in critical areas such as technology, process, logistics, compliance and creative execution.”

Zagwear is a leading product-based marketing agency with clients including P&G, Disney, Google, BMW, and Sony. Since being founded in New York in 1995, the company has grown to one of the top US companies in its industry. Zagwear has been on the US Top 50 list for sales revenues in the industry for nine consecutive years. It was also recently voted one of the 2018 Top 20 ‘Best Places to Work’ in the US by the American trade body Advertising Specialty Institute.