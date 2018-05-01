MAG LD completes six-month agreement with Gulf Sotheby's

MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD), the property development arm of MAG Group, has announced the completion of its six-month agreement with Gulf Sotheby's. The limited-time agreement saw Gulf Sotheby’s handling MAG LD’s sales and marketing departments.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “We would like to express our sincere thanks to Gulf Sotheby’s for its committed efforts to promote and sell a number of our major projects. The company dedicated its expertise to achieving our strategic goals and put MAG LD in a strong position by helping us to foster a positive reputation among our target customers."

Ranjeet Chavan, Managing Partner of Gulf Sotheby's, commented: "We are grateful to MAG LD for giving us the opportunity to work with its exceptional projects and we are honoured to have been associated with the company over the past six months. During this period, we fulfilled our promise to highlight the unique features of MAG LD’s projects, which are designed to inspire the company’s customers to expect more.”

MAG has confirmed that it will continue its marketing plans with a focus on strengthening its customer relations across various channels and providing them with the best services in the market. The company remains committed to listening to its customers’ views and feedback to improve its offerings, products and services, which helps MAG LD to achieve its operational goals and support innovation to maintain Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best and most sophisticated real estate investment destinations.