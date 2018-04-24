ARDITO hosts successful workshop ‘Managing Value in Published Content’ in London

ARDITO, co-funded by the EU as part of Horizon 2020 programme, held its third well attended workshop on the eve of the London Book Fair. The event took place on Monday 9 April 2018 and focused on “Managing Value in Published Content”.

The final workshop focused on the ARDITO tools and connecting content with permissions information in the context of existing publishing processes. and there was an open discussion session afterwards. The event kicked-off with an introduction to the ARDITO tools and on how ARDITO works for content consumers. Speakers included Michael Healy (Copyright Clearance Center ), Paul Keller and ARDITO project partners, Sergi Griñó (Director, Album), Paola Mazzuchi (Business Development Manager, mEDRA) and Huub van de Pol (Founder, Icontact).

This was followed by breakout discussions session which looked into: a) online publishing including newspaper and magazine content, b) publishing images and third party content c) how standards underpin innovation and d)the ecosystem for the consumer/creator; music and video. After summarising the groups discussion, the event was concluded by an intervention of The Copyright Hub’s Honorary President, Richard Hooper.

Co-funded by the European Union Project Horizon 2020, ARDITO is all about providing simple tools and services to support SMEs in the creative content sector to find new business ideas though monetising the re-use of their content. In fact over 85% of all actors in the creative industries sector are small and medium sized businesses (SMEs), many of which are employing fewer than ten people but contributing enormous value to the digital value network.

The vision of ARDITO is to automate the exchange of information about rights to any content type, between the owners of the content and users especially small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). This will be done through a connected network of data - which we call the Rights Data Network.

ARDITO will fill the gap in the digital content value network and connect online contents to rights information, by building a complementary digital rights data network (RDN). It does not start from scratch: it builds upon an earlier European Union co-funded project, the Rights Data Integration (RDI) Project (www.rdi-project.eu) which was a project that tested the technical framework developed by the Linked Content Coalition (www.linkedcontentcoalition.org)*. The RDI Project demonstrated unequivocally how such a Rights Data Network could implement the LCC framework; and the Copyright Hub has provided a first implementation of how this works in practice. The ARDITO project phase has a total duration of 18 months, and kicked off in January 2017. The project is structured into five work packages with clear deliverables - details of which can be found on our website www.ardito-project.eu together with information about the partners.

ARDITO Project partners:

ALBUM: www.album-online.com

Associazione Italiana Editori: www.aie.it

b<>com: b-com.com

Europe Analytica: www.europe-analytica.com

Icontact: www.icontact.nl

The Copyright Hub: www.copyrighthub.org

mEDRA: www.medra.org

* The Linked Content Coalition (LCC) is a not-for-profit global consortium of standards bodies and registries. LCC members are organizations who create and manage data standards associated with content of one or more types, particularly for identifiers, metadata and messaging.