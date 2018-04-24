MAG Lifestyle Development Enters Strategic Agreement with Etihad Guest

In the latest development of its MAG Alliances division, MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG LD) — the development arm of the MAG Group — has entered a strategic agreement with Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, to provide Etihad Guest members with an exclusive 5% discount on the purchase of units at MAG 318, MAG 5, MAG EYE and MBL Residence, as well as the opportunity to redeem their air miles towards the purchase.

Offering customers the opportunity to redeem their air miles toward property purchases for the first time ever

Customers purchasing a property with MAG will receive a minimum of 1 Etihad Guest Mile for every AED 5 spent; with Etihad Airways reward flights available from just 6,500 miles. The offers are available until 30th April 2020 for all members of Etihad Guest’s award-winning programme.



Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, CEO of MAG LD, commented: “Our MAG Alliances division was established to provide a wider audience of buyers than ever before with exciting and exclusive opportunities to discover a new lifestyle with MAG. Beyond a 5% discount, they will also have a chance to use their Etihad Guest miles to help them in their property purchase, which is a regional first that we are proud to be offering. This reflects our promise to surpass customer expectations and we hope it will open up a new avenue for real estate investment for customers across the world.”



Yasser Al Yousuf, Managing Director of Etihad Guest, commented: “In an exciting expansion of our award-winning Etihad Guest programme, we can now provide our members real benefits when it comes to purchasing property in the UAE. This is another great addition to our lifestyle programme which allows members to earn and redeem points across a variety of sectors from travel to retail to banking, and more.”

MAG Alliances has already created other partnerships with top GCC organisations across the aviation, banking, healthcare and education sectors, and is also forming agreements with governmental entities. The company aims to roll out MAG Alliances across Asia, Europe and the USA to stake its position on the world’s real estate map and strengthen the company’s relationships with multi-national and global companies.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Aviation Group is a diversified global aviation and travel group with a business model driven by partnership and an innovative approach to growth. Etihad Aviation Group comprises five business divisions – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates; Etihad Airways Engineering; Etihad Airport Services; Hala Group and Airline Equity Partners.

For more information, please visit: theetihadaviationgroup.com