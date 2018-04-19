A GOLF FANS DREAM: AN EXCLUSIVE TRIP TO THE RYDER CUP UP FOR AUCTION ON CHARITYSTARS.COM

The Ryder Cup is one of the biggest events on the golfing calendar, and CharityStars.com has a very special auction - to experience this world-famous event with full hospitality.

Taking place in Paris later this year, the highest bidder and a guest will receive two official Ryder Cup admission tickets and hospitality. The Riviera Hospitality, where they will be based, is located within the Spectator Village, offering prime views of the course as well as food and drink throughout. This remarkable auction lot also includes four nights at the four-star Hotel Bradford Elysées-Aetotel.

Last year the United States held the trophy aloft, but the Ryder Cup is always a closely-fought competition and some of the best golfers will represent either Europe or the United States. This auction offers the opportunity to watch the greatest golfers play for one of the most prestigious awards in the sport.

Proceeds from the auction will support The Rescue + Freedom Project, a US-based non-profit organisation committed to saving animals in captivity that are being treated cruelly.

To bid for this amazing sporting experience please visit: https://www.charitystars.com/product/experience-the-2018-ryder-cup-in-france. This auction ends on 26 April 2018, so move fast…



Where possible, please link CharityStars.com to http://www.charitystars.com to help direct donors to the website and help raise as much money as possible for well-deserving causes.

CharityStars.com was founded in 2014 with a passion and aim to change the non-profit sector and continue its mission to help charities raise money. Since launching, more than 1000 global celebrities and brands have chosen to work with CharityStars.com including Andy Murray, Lionel Messi, Jessie J, Joss Stone, David Coulthard and Sir Bobby Charlton, plus over 400 non-for-profit organisations, such as Save the Children and Oxfam. Last year Berkeley University named the company as one of the most “impacting Social Enterprises globally".

CharityStars.com commits to no upfront fees, re-investing only 15 percent of the total auction proceeds to cover the full suite of services and operational costs. Excluding this fee, 100 percent of the net funds raised, go directly to the benefitting non-profit.