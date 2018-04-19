Exclaimer Extends its Award-Winning Cloud Email Signature Solution to G Suite

Signatures for G Suite allows organizations using Google’s productivity suite to centrally manage all users’ Gmail signatures.

“After months of hard work, we are extremely proud to release Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for G Suite, bringing nearly two decades worth of experience creating multi-award-winning solutions to the G Suite market.” Download: Battlecard_Exclaimer-Cloud_G Suite

Exclaimer Limited, the recognized global market leader in email signature software and solutions, today launches the latest addition to its cloud-based email signature management range, Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for G Suite. This new service allows all organizations using Google’s cloud productivity suite to centrally create and manage Gmail signatures for all users.

“The amount of organizations using G Suite is growing at a rapid pace,” says Andrew Millington, CEO at Exclaimer. “Unfortunately, G Suite does not provide the functionality many companies require for creating and managing corporate email signatures. Gmail now represents 42.7%* of the cloud business email market and as Exclaimer is the leader in email signature management solutions, creating a G Suite service was a natural decision for us to make.

Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for G Suite gives all G Suite users a dynamic and branded email signature on emails sent from any web-enabled device. With this new cloud-based service, organizations can centrally control all G Suite users’ Gmail signatures, and have complete flexibility over which users the signatures are applied to and for what type of emails.

“With the sharp rise in organizations using cloud productivity platforms, security is a top priority when considering SaaS products,” notes Daniel Richardson, CTO at Exclaimer. “Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for G Suite aligns with our ISO 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management, making it the most secure G Suite signature management solution on the market.”

“In order to maintain our position as the email signature market leader, we have to continue to adapt as a company to the rapid adoption of the cloud worldwide,” said Millington. “After months of hard work, we are extremely proud to release Exclaimer Cloud - Signatures for G Suite, bringing nearly two decades worth of experience creating multi-award-winning solutions to the G Suite market.”

*Source: Radicati Group, Cloud Business Email Market, 2017-2021

Founded in 2001, Exclaimer is the recognized global market leader in on-premises and cloud-based email signature software and solutions for Office 365, Microsoft Exchange and G Suite. It has over 50 million users worldwide in 150+ countries with some companies holding licenses for over 100,000 users. Its diverse customer base includes renowned international organizations such as Sony, Mattel, 10 Downing Street, NBC, the Government of Canada, the BBC and many more organizations of all sectors and sizes.

The company has been the recipient of multiple awards within the IT sphere, has been awarded the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade and has successfully achieved the ISO 27001:2013 Certification for its cloud-based signature management service.

For more information on Exclaimer, please visit www.exclaimer.com