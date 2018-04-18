Green Motion Launches Industry First - Straight to Car Service at International Car Rental Show

Global car rental company Green Motion has utilised the International Car Rental Show in Las Vegas to launch and showcase its latest innovation - the new Green Motion 'Drive & Go' service, which allows customers who have booked through the Green Motion app to benefit from the new Straight to Car service; using their phone as a key and bypassing the counter completely.

Green Motion's new Drive & Go service is fully integrated into their app and once the customer has pre-registered their information, they are able to select the Straight to Car service. On arrival at their destination, the app advises the customer of the location of the vehicle. Once they arrive at the vehicle, they are able to simply open the vehicle with one press of the app. Following a vehicle inspection (self-check), the customer can then disarm the immobiliser and simply 'drive and go'. The procedure is repeated when returning the vehicle where the customer is requested to do a self check-in process, following which they can close the reservation and lock the car.

The Founder and CEO of Green Motion Richard Lowden said, "This project, headed by my son Chay Lowden, has been in development for the last two years and it's a real delight to achieve an industry first and see the product come to life here at the International Car Rental Show."





Chay Lowden, Green Motion's Sales and Technology Director said, "We have invested heavily in this concept and I'm really pleased with the reaction that we've received from delegates that are here at the International Car Rental Show."





Green Motion is the first rental company in the world to fully deliver a true frictionless Straight to Car product. No other rental company has delivered a full pre-registration process and successfully embedded the technology in its rental fleet. Green Motion will start rolling out the Drive & Go program to its global network in August this year.



