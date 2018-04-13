PSI acquires the assets of learndirect's eAssessment business in the UK

PSI Services (UK) Limited (PSI), a global workforce solution provider with over 70 years’ experience in assessment and talent measurement today announced that it has reached agreement to acquire the assets of learndirect’s eAssessment business. Under the deal, PSI will take over learndirect’s UK test centre network, technology and call centre along with all associated staff. The acquisition marks the latest phase in PSI’s continued rapid growth in the UK and EMEA and will see it taking full management responsibility for the delivery of two key government programmes.

PSI, which has its International headquarters in Cambridgeshire, is one of the largest assessment providers in the world, with a long history of running high profile government assessment programmes and a hard-won reputation for the security and integrity of its exam delivery. In the UK, it already provides the online test platform for both the Department for Education’s ‘Professional skills tests for prospective teachers’ and the Home Office ‘Life in the UK’ citizenship test, and will now provide the full end to end delivery as well.

Janet Garcia, President of PSI’s International division commented “We’re delighted to seize this opportunity to expand our UK presence still further through the addition of these established, professionally staffed testing locations and customer service facility. As well as enabling us to provide a reliable and responsive service to the DfE and Home Office, it will provide additional capacity and localised candidate support services for the many other programmes we deliver in the UK.”

She continued, “Looking to the broader picture, PSI is seeking to change the competitive landscape for test owners in the UK, we know that customers are looking for more choice, greater flexibility and technological innovation in the delivery of large-scale, high stakes assessment programmes. With these additional assets from learndirect, PSI is pleased now to be able to offer this to customers.”

The acquisition will bolster PSI’s existing global network of 2,000 plus testing locations across 160 countries, through which it delivers some 13 million assessments per year.

PSI has over 70 years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions. PSI offers a comprehensive solutions approach from test development to delivery to results processing, including pre-hire employment selection, managerial assessments, licensing and certification tests, distance learning testing, licence management services and professional services. More information is available at www.psionline.com