RENAULT AND TMALL LAUNCH SUPER BRAND DAY FOR CHINESE GRAND PRIX

Renault’s brand awareness within the Chinese domestic market will receive a major boost this weekend thanks to the launch of a Super Brand Day promotion on China’s largest online market place, Tmall.

Leveraging Renault Sport Formula One Team’s partnership with Tmall, Renault will benefit from a Super Brand Day programme on Sunday 15 April, race day for the Chinese Grand Prix. Renault will enjoy greater media exposure and advertisements across various Alibaba shopping sites on race day, while Renault customers will benefit from special deals, including an opportunity to buy a Renault vehicle online with an exceptional discount. In addition, a Renault 120-Year KOLEOS Tmall Limited edition has been officially launched in both 2.0L and 2.5L versions in China.

Tmall launched their Super Brand Day initiative in 2015. Each individual brand creates an online ‘carnival day’ to offer promotions, flash sales and special offers to drive traffic to its storefront. Brands such as Fitbit, Swatch and Sainsbury’s have already all reaped the benefits of a Super Brand Day promotion.

To highlight Renault and Tmall’s collaboration, both Renault Sport Formula One Team R.S.18 cars competing in the Chinese Grand Prix from 13 – 15 April will feature the Tmall Super Brand Day logo on the nose, with the iconic Tmall cat on the front wing. Renault Sport Formula One Team drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz will bear the Super Brand Day logo on their race suits, mirroring additional Tmall branding in the team garage.

Underscoring the strategic importance of the Chinese Grand Prix, Renault Sport Formula One Team, DRAC* and Tmall will host a number of media and fan-facing activities in and around Shanghai and the Shanghai International Circuit. DRAC will display a range of products in an extended space within Formula 1’s Fan Festival in the Kerry Centre in downtown Shanghai.

A Renault Sport Formula One Team R.S.18 showcar will also be displayed at the Alibaba headquarters in the Chinese city, Hangzhou, a 150,000sq. m building. The dynamic campus accommodates approximately 9,000 Alibaba employees.

To celebrate their partnership DRAC and Tmall hosted a ‘Challenge with Burning Passion, Renault F1 Night’ in the landmark Sky Bridge crossing the circuit on Thursday night prior to the Grand Prix, attended by Renault Sport Formula One Team management and drivers and key DRAC officials, while a programme of visits for key media, VIPs and influencers will span the race weekend.

Cyril Abiteboul, managing director of Renault Sport Racing: “The partnership with Tmall allows Renault to boost brand awareness in the strategically important domestic Chinese market. We are delighted to facilitate these exciting initiatives through the partnership.”

*(Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company, the joint venture between Chinese manufacturer Dongfeng and Renault to build and market Renault vehicles in the domestic Chinese market.